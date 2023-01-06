"Sorry no one cares about him" - Tennis fans react to tennis documentary series trailer ft. Nick Kyrgios

Netflix recently dropped the official trailer for its upcoming tennis docuseries, "Breaking Point", featuring players from both the ATP and the WTA, like Nick Kyrgios, Taylor Fritz, Maria Sakkari and Paula Badosa.

It is set to be released on January 13 and is made by the same producers as the "Formula 1: Drive to Survive" series.

Fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the trailer. One shared a screengrab of the part where Kyrgios talks about the expectations of him being the "next big thing" and commented that no one really cared if he was or not.

Screengrab from the trailer

"No one expects NK to be the next big thing sorry no one cares about him," read the post.

The post received a host of similar reactions, some believing that he was past his prime, while others pointing out that it should have been Carlos Alcaraz or Iga Swiatek instead.

The docuseries is expected to have a positive effect on the game, similar to what the "Formula 1: Drive to Survive" series did for the motor sport. From the trailer, the series will give viewers a glimpse of the players' life off-court, the rigorous training that they endure and their journey to becoming star players.

Nick Kyrgios pulls out of Adelaide International 2 2023 due to injury

Nick Kyrgios in action at the World Tennis League 2023 in Dubai

Adelaide International 2 is set to begin next week from January 10 to January 15. The first of the two mixed ATP-WTA events is currently underway with top seed Novak Djokovic headlining it.

Nick Kyrgios was due to compete at the Adelaide International 2 alongside Andrey Rublev, Lorenzo Musetti and Dan Evans. However, the Australian recently pulled out due to an ankle injury. He had also pulled out of the United Cup earlier for the same reason, sparking concerns about his fitness and participation at the upcoming Australian Open.

However, the Wimbledon finalist's manager, Daniel Horsfall, has since clarified that, although Kyrgios is taking time to recover, he will be competing at Melbourne Park.

Adelaide International's tournament director, Alistair MacDonald, expressed his concern for the World No. 22 and wished him well for the Australian Open.

" We know that the Adelaide International was a key lead-up event for Nick, and I know he is dissappointed to not be able to play in Adelaide this year," said Adelaide International tournament director, Alistair MacDonald. "We wish him well for the Australian Open."

The Aussie will dive straight into a Grand Slam to kick off his 2023 season.

