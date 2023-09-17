Spanish footballer Alba Redondo greets Novak Djokovic, performs coin toss at Davis Cup for Czech Republic vs Spain doubles tie

Alba Redondo, a Spanish footballer, had the privilege of meeting Novak Djokovic and overseeing the coin toss at the Davis Cup doubles match between the Czech Republic and Serbia.

On Saturday, September 16, a video was shared on Twitter, featuring Alba Redondo warmly greeting the 24-time Grand Slam champion with a handshake. She then proceeds to conduct the coin toss for the match.

Redondo also left her mark in the world of football during the 2023 FIFA World Cup, with seven appearances and three goals to her name. In the final, she played a pivotal role in Spain's historic victory over England, helping them win their first World Cup trophy.

In the 2023 Davis Cup Finals Group Stage, the young Czech team made a powerful statement by winning all nine of their matches, including a 3-0 victory over Serbia, featuring world No. 1 Novak Djokovic. Led by Jaroslav Navratil, the Czech team showcased impressive performances. Notably, 21-year-old Lehecka secured his third consecutive singles win with a 7-6(7) 7-5 victory over Laslo Djere.

In the opening match, 18-year-old Jakub Mensik, making his singles debut, gave the Czech Republic a 1-0 lead by defeating Dusan Lajovic 6-3 6-2 in just 53 minutes. The Czech team's winning streak continued as Tomas Machac and Adam Pavlasek defeated Novak Djokovic and Nikola Cacic 7-5 6-7(7) [10-3] in the doubles.

“Believe it, create it” - Novak Djokovic inspires his young fans

Earlier this year, Djokovic surpassed Rafael Nadal's record of 22 men's singles major titles. Despite facing defeat at the hands of 20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final in July, he managed to equal Margaret Court's record on his second attempt by winning the US Open.

In 2023, he emerged victorious in three out of the four Grand Slams, a feat he has achieved four times, making him the first man to do so. As the current world number one, Djokovic now has the opportunity to surpass Margaret Court's record at the 2024 Australian Open, where he has already clinched an impressive 10 titles.

The 36-year-old Serbian tennis star recently delivered an uplifting message to the youth across the globe. In a noteworthy gesture, Head, Djokovic's racquet sponsor, posted a photo on Instagram containing a message from the Belgrade native.

This message urged young individuals to seize the moment and take proactive steps towards shaping their future. Djokovic's signature graced the bottom of the message.

"Be in the present. Forget about the past, it's gone. Your future is going to happen whatever you do. But if you want a better future, you can shape it. Take the means in your hands, believe it, create it. Thank you," Novak Djokovic said.

