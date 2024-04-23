"Spent more time together this year than with their families" - Fans joke about Iga Swiatek practicing with Linda Noskova ahead of Madrid Open 2024

Tennis fans recently joked about Iga Swiatek training with Linda Noskova ahead of the 2024 Madrid Open.

Swiatek and Noskova have faced each other four times on the WTA Tour, with three taking place in 2024. Their first meeting took place in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Warsaw Open. The World No.1 defeated Noskova 6-1, 6-4 and went on to win the tournament by defeating Laura Siegemund in the championship match.

At the 2024 Australian Open, Noskova caused an upset by defeating top-seeded Swiatek 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the third round. The Pole got her revenge in Indian Wells, defeating the 19-year-old 6-4, 6-0 in the third round before eventually winning the title. Their most recent meeting was at the Miami Open, where Swiatek again triumphed over Noskova 6-7(7), 6-4, 6-4 in the third round.

Both Iga Swiatek and Linda Noskova will next compete at the 2024 Madrid Open and will begin their campaign in the second round, having received a first-round bye. Swiatek will face Wang Xiyu in her opening match, while Noskova will take on either Taylor Townsend or Mirra Andreeva.

According to the Madrid Open's official website, Swiatek and Noskova will practice together before beginning their campaign in Madrid. Tennis fans were amused by the news and took to social media to share their opinions.

One fan humorously remarked that Swiatek and Noskova have spent more time together this year than with their families.

"They spent more time together this year than they spent with their families," a fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Another fan jokingly suggested they were practicing together because they missed playing against each other at the 2024 Stuttgart Open.

"They didn't play each other for one tournament and already miss each other lmao," the fan posted.

Many fans have affectionately dubbed the tennis stars as besties.

"Besties," a fan wrote.

"Not them becoming besties 😭 ," the fan posted.

"No way they saw each other on opposite sides of the draw and got FOMO 😭 ," a fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"Keep your friends close but enemies closer," another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Iga Swiatek crossed 100 weeks as World No. 1

Iga Swiatek at BNP Paribas Open 2024

Iga Swiatek achieved a significant milestone on Monday, April 22, by surpassing the 100-week mark as the World No.1 in women's tennis. Her impressive reign as the top-ranked player began in April 2022 following her victory over Naomi Osaka in the final of the Miami Open, where she triumphed with a score of 6-4, 6-0.

With this achievement, Swiatek became the fifth youngest to reach 100 weeks as World No.1, following in the footsteps of tennis legends Martina Hingis, Monica Seles, Steffi Graf, and Chris Evert.

Since claiming the coveted World No.1 ranking, Iga Swiatek has won 13 WTA titles, including four Grand Slams.