"Sports people should be more like Novak Djokovic & less like Gary Neville" - Journalist Sophie Corcoran lauds the Serb for sticking to his principles

While a lot of people are unsupportive of Novak Djokovic when it comes to his stance on not getting the COVID-19 vaccine, it's no secret that just as many stand with him for sticking to his word.

After the Serb was deported by the Australian authorities in January this year due to his unvaccinated status, he gave an interview to the BBC in which he set the record straight about not getting the jab, even if it meant that he had to miss the most prestigious tournaments.

Targeting former England footballer and broadcaster Gary Neville, journalist Sophie Corcoran recently took to social media to tag him as a 'hypocrite'. Neville made a documentary called "Gary Neville in Qatar" in 2019, raising concerns about whether a highly-controversial country like Qatar can successfully host the football World Cup in 2022.

Qatar is known for its various human rights violations. Neville recently revealed that for the upcoming football World Cup in Qatar, he would be working for the country's state broadcaster beIN SPORTS. This compelled Corcoran to tweet against him, while hailing Djokovic for standing by what he believes in.

"I have no problem with sports people getting involved in politics - my problem is when they lecture the nation then do the opposite to get a pay check. Sports people should be more like Novak Djokovic and less like Gary Neville," Corcoran tweeted.

Sophie Corcoran @sophielouisecc I have no problem with sports people getting involved in politics - my problem is when they lecture the nation then do the opposite to get a pay check.



Sports people should be more Novak Djokovic and less Gary Neville I have no problem with sports people getting involved in politics - my problem is when they lecture the nation then do the opposite to get a pay check. Sports people should be more Novak Djokovic and less Gary Neville

A fan of Neville fought back, suggesting that Corcoran was being selective.

"Basically if it's someone you agree with they should speak and if it isn't then they shouldn't. Got it," the fan wrote.

Jack Lyon @lyno_jack

Got it Sophie Corcoran @sophielouisecc I have no problem with sports people getting involved in politics - my problem is when they lecture the nation then do the opposite to get a pay check.



Sports people should be more Novak Djokovic and less Gary Neville I have no problem with sports people getting involved in politics - my problem is when they lecture the nation then do the opposite to get a pay check. Sports people should be more Novak Djokovic and less Gary Neville Basically if it's someone you agree with they should speak and if it isn't then they shouldn't.Got it twitter.com/sophielouisecc… Basically if it's someone you agree with they should speak and if it isn't then they shouldn't.Got it twitter.com/sophielouisecc…

The journalist was quick to deny the fan's claim, stating that Djokovic let go of trophies and money but Neville didn't.

"No. Djokovic honoured his principal and forgo trophies and money in order to stand up for what he believed in. Neville didn’t," she added.

Sophie Corcoran @sophielouisecc @lyno_jack No - Djokovic honoured his principal and forgo trophies and money in order to stand up for what he believed in - Neville didn’t @lyno_jack No - Djokovic honoured his principal and forgo trophies and money in order to stand up for what he believed in - Neville didn’t

Neville received criticism from others as well. However, the 47-year-old rubbished the allegations of hypocrisy, stating that he would continue to raise issues like he has done for years.

"Yes, I’m going to the World Cup and yes, I work for ITV and beIN. I will shed light on those matters as I have done for years," Neville said.

Novak Djokovic to face Karen Khachanov in Astana Open QF

Karen Khachanov (L) and Novak Djokovic

In the ongoing Astana Open, an ATP 500 tournament in Kazakhstan, seventh-ranked Novak Djokovic will take on 18th-ranked Karen Khachanov of Russia for a spot in the semifinals.

Looking for his 90th singles title, the Serb has been in fine form, defeating the likes of Cristian Garin and Botic van de Zandschulp comfortably in his first two matches. Khachanov, on the other hand, beat Maxime Cressy and Marin Cilic to reach the quarterfinals.

This will be the eighth meeting between Djokovic and Khachanov, with the 21-time Grand Slam champion leading 6-1 in the head-to-head.

Poll : 0 votes