"Rankings at the moment are so far out of kilter it’s ridiculous" - Novak Djokovic's fans thank Andy Roddick for showing support for the Serb

On Sunday, Novak Djokovic beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-4 in the final of the Astana Open, an ATP 500 event, in one hour and 15 minutes to lift his 90th singles title. The win comes precisely a week after he won the ATP 250 tournament at the Tel Aviv Open in Israel.

The Serb also improved his head-to-head record against the Greek to 8-2. Djokovic is currently ranked seventh in the world and a number of fans and experts believe that he deserves better than that because he was stripped of 2,000 points at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships. After his win yesterday, former World No. 1 Andy Roddick tweeted and said that he should receive his points from SW19.

"I’m happy he’s putting these points on the board. It benefits nobody to have him at 7 in the world when his level hasn’t changed. He should have his points from Wimbledon," Roddick wrote.

Djokovic's fans immediately responded by thanking the 2003 US Open winner, suggesting that the 21-time Grand Slam champion should also have been allowed to play at the Australian and US Opens.

"Between the Australian and Wimbledon, Novak got screwed but all it’s done is push NOVAK to enter 250’s to get the points back and i think it’s great, everyone knows he’s actually #1 the ATP can go to hell. BTW i really like you on TC you tell it straight," a fan tweeted.

"Let’s be honest….In truth he’s the world number 1 right now when you take away all the politics and silly decisions," a user posted.

"Novak is the best player in the world and he will eventually win more grand slam a than any other male tennis player but his window of opportunity closed slightly so the times is now. The question now is will Rafa retire after the French or slug it out for another season?" another tweet read.

Here are some more reactions:

"I always hoped that I would be going to have a great career" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic is fifth on the list of the highest number of titles among the men.

In his on-court interview after the Astana Open final, Novak Djokovic was asked if he ever dreamt of winning 90 titles on the tour, and he replied by saying that he "dared to dream" and always aimed to reach the "highest heights in our sport."

"I dared to dream, actually. I always hoped that I would be going to have a great career," Novak Djokovic said. "Obviously, didn’t know the amount of finals I was going to play, the amount of tournaments I was going to win, but my intention was always to reach the highest heights in our sport."

"I’m just very grateful and blessed to be able to play this well at this stage of my life. You know, 35 is not 25. But I think the experience, probably, in these kinds of matches and big occasions helps as well to approach mentally in the right way.”

