In a memorable final on Saturday, November 11, Indian tennis player Sriram Balaji and his German partner Andre Begemann finished on top of the podium at the HPP Open in Helsinki, Finland. They beat Indians Vijay Sundar Prashanth and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan 6-2, 7-5 in the final.

This is the duo's third title victory in four weeks, marking an impressive run for them. Balaji and Begemann got the better of Luke Johnson and Skander Mansour in the semifinals, winning 6(4)-7, 6-4, 10-8.

Earlier in the tournament, the Indo-German pair pulled off an unexpected win when they upset top seeds Andrea Pellegrino and Andrea Vavassori.

The ATP Challenger 125 Level HPP Open is one of three titles that Sriram Balaji and Andre Begemann have won so far this year. Last week, the duo won the Wolffkran Open in Ismaning, Germany.

Prior to that, they won the Slovakia Open in October. The tournament, which takes place in Bratislava, is also an ATP Challenger 125 Level.

Sumit Nagal settles for silver in Finland

Meanwhile, India's highest ranked men's singles player, Sumit Nagal, had to settle for silver at the HPP Open.

The 26-year-old had a strong run in Helsinki taking down Italian World No. 60 Stefano Travaglia 6-1, 6-4 in the semi-final. Nagal had earlier got the better of local player Emil Ruusuvuori, the current World No. 57.

This win marked the first time Sumit has triumphed aginst Travaglia, after four back-to-back defeats.

In the finals, Nagal was up against French player Corentin Moutet. In a hard-fought match, Moutet walked away with the win 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.

With this second-place finish, Sumit Nagal has clawed his way back into the top 150 of the ATP men's singles rankings.