Stan Wawrinka recently shared his dismay towards the ATP for turning a deaf ear towards players' complaints regarding frequent ball changes across the tour.

Over the past months, several players, including World No. 1 Novak Djokovic, have called out the ATP for changing balls throughout the different tournaments on tour, citing an increased risk of injuries to the players.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka has now taken to X (formerly Twitter) to call out the organization for making the players play with four different balls over the past four weeks.

Wawrinka shared an image of the four different sets of balls and wrote:

"4 weeks, 4 different balls 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️. When are the tournaments going to listen to players??"

The Swiss further shared his disbelief at the situation after repeated player complaints.

"Can’t believe in 2023 it’s still happening! @atptour," Wawrinka wrote in his caption.

Stan Wawrinka sheds light on his struggles after injury

Stan Wawrinka waves the crowd goodbye after exiting the 2023 US Open.

Former World No. 3 Stan Wawrinka recently competed at the 2023 Swiss Indoors Basel where he lost to Alexander Shevchenko in straight sets, 3-6, 6-7(8) in his opener. The week before, the Swiss conceded defeat to Tomas Machac 4-6, 1-6 in the second round of the Stockholm Open.

Speaking to TDG Sports, the former US Open winner said that fatigue has played a major part in his recent dip in form.

"I feel that for a few weeks, I have been very tired, even broken. After Astana, there were two or three times I wanted to work but I couldn't because I was far too tired," Wawrinka said.

"I feel like I'm paying for all the efforts I've made since my return from injury. I really wanted to regain a certain level and I had to push myself to the maximum for that," he added.

When asked if he plans on playing until 40, Stan Wawrinka said that he wants to continue playing as long as he feels motivated.

"I don't set my goals this way. When we plan preparations, work blocks, we do it over several years because that's how I've always worked. At my age, there are several parameters that come into play," the 38-year-old said.

"As long as I feel motivated and everything goes well like this year, I want to continue. Now, you have to know that it takes a lot of effort, more than in the past, more than you can see," he added.

The Swiss further suggested that the fans' love and support keep him going.

“These are daily sacrifices, which are compensated by the love I receive wherever I play. It remains to be seen until when I could hold,” Wawrinka said.

Stan Wawrinka is now set to compete at the 2023 Paris Masters, which will be played from October 30 to November 5.