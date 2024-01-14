Stan Wawrinka to debut his own clothing line at Australian Open 2024

Former World No. 3 Stan Wawrinka is set to launch his own clothing line, in collaboration with Yonex, at the 2024 Australian Open.

The Swiss veteran was last seen competing at the Moselle Open in November. He is currently gearing up to make his 18th appearance at the Melbourne Slam tomorrow.

Wawrinka has been associated with Yonex since 2012. For the first time in 11 years, he will be donning his own new collection in collaboration with the Japanese Sports brand.

It appears that Stan Wawrinka will wear a white outfit, which includes a faint hint of light pink coloured dye. He will be completing the ensemble with his trademark 'Stan the Man' socks and white tennis shoes, most likely to be the 'Yonex 22 PC Eclipsion 4'.

The 38-year-old signed another four-year deal with Yonex worth USD 20 million in 2014. The global sports brand designed a unique outfit for him as part of their 75th-year celebration in 2021.

Apart from clothes, Yonex also provides necessary kit bags, bands and training equipment to the three-time Grand Slam champion. Their partnership has been successful for over a decade.

Wawrinka is known for having a cheeky sense of humour on tour. He was spotted ordering rising star Jannik Sinner to pick up his Yonex kit bags carefully after a light practice session with the Italian.

"Be careful with my nice Yonex bags please. Please take care of it, please," Stan Wawrinka said.

A look into Stan Wawrinka's record at the Australian Open

Stan Wawrinka has a decent record in Melbourne, chalking up 44 wins from 62 matches and a title-winning run in 2014. He stunned the tennis world, outsmarting Rafael Nadal in the final to lift the title. Wawrinka also reached the semifinals in 2015 and 2017.

The Swiss will be eager to perform at a high level this time around and make a deep run. He struggled to reach the third round in 2021 and 2022.

Wawrinka will square off against talented Frenchman Adrian Mannarino in the first round. This will be the third encounter between the duo, with Mannarino leading the head-to-head battle 2-0.