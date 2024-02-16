Stan Wawrinka and Juan Martin del Potro exchange pleasantries following Swiss' run at Argentina Open 2024

Stan Wawrinka and Juan Martin del Potro shared a friendly exchange over social media following the Swiss' second-round exit at the ongoing 2024 Argentina Open. The tournament, scheduled to take place from February 10-18, will now enter the quarterfinals stage.

Wawrinka opened his campaign with a first-round clash against home hope Pedro Cachin. After losing the first set tie-break, Wawrinka bounced back to close the match 6-7(4), 6-1, 6-2 in his favor. However, his run was cut short by Nicolas Jarry in the second round, who won 6-7(3), 6-2, 7-6(5).

The former World No. 3 took to social media to share a short clip from his time at the 2024 Argentina Open. He used the Argentinian flag, folded hands and heart emojis to thank the crowd for their support.

The post caught Juan Martin del Potro's attention, who expressed his love and support for the three-time Grand Slam champion.

"Stan," wrote Del Potro with heart-with-hands emoji on X (formerly Twitter).

Acknowledging the 2009 US Open champion's post, Wawrinka replied:

"We miss you."

Del Potro bid farewell to tennis fans with his last match in his home country at the 2022 Argentina Open.

The seven times Stan Wawrinka and Juan Martin del Potro met on court

Stan Wawrinka (left) and Juan Martin del Potro (right) at the 2016 Wimbledon

Stan Wawrinka and Juan Martin del Potro were at the top of their game in the early 2000's. They forged their own path in the era of the Big 3 and became fan favorites.

The duo met seven times on court and their head-to-head stands at 4-3 in the Argentine's favor. Wawrinka emerged as the winner in their first two encounters — the quarterfinals of Umag in 2006 and the second round at Wimbledon in 2008.

Del Potro was at his best when he won his first Grand Slam at the 2009 US Open. That year, he met and beat Wawrinka twice in the Round of 16 — once at the Rome Masters and later, at the Madrid Masters.

Del Potro continued his winning streak against Wawrinka with victories in the semifinals of the 2012 Estoril Open and the second round at 2016 Wimbledon. Their last encounter came in the quarterfinals of the 2016 US Open.

Wawrinka won the match and eventually lifted his third Grand Slam trophy, following his victories at the 2014 Australian Open and the 2015 French Open.