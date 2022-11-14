Stan Wawrinka reacts to Switzerland's Billie Jean King Cup-winning team recreating his iconic celebration with Roger Federer

Stan Wawrinka on Monday took to social media to react to the Swiss Billie Jean King Cup team recreating his iconic celebration with Roger Federer after their historic win at the women's team championships.

The former World No. 3 was responding to a photograph of Belinda Bencic — the top-ranked women's player from Switzerland — kneeling on the court next to Jil Teichmann and the Swiss flag shortly after their win against Australia.

The photograph was reminiscent of a moment shared between Wawrinka and Federer, who helped the Swiss men's team lift the Davis Cup — the men's team championships back in 2014.

Taking note of the similarities between the two winning moments, the three-time Grand Slam winner reacted by tweeting a series of emojis on Twitter, including the Swiss flag.

Notably, Bencic sealed a historic win for the Swiss women's team after scoring a dominant 6-2, 6-1 win against Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic. Her countrywoman Teichmann had earlier beaten Storm Sanders in a tough three-set match to give the Swiss team a 1-0 advantage over their opponents. Bencic's win over Tomjlanovic gave her team an unassailable lead, which sealed their title win.

This was the second consecutive year that the Swiss women's team had reached the summit clash at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals. Last year, they suffered a 2-0 loss in the final hurdle to the team representing the Russian Tennis Federation, with both Teichmann and Bencic losing their singles matches.

In addition to Bencic and Teichmann, the Swiss team comprised Vikrtorija Golubic and Simona Waltert. Former player Heinz Peter Günthardt captained the winning squad.

Belinda Bencic joins Stan Wawrinka and Roger Federer as team tournament champions from Switzerland

The Swiss team with the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup Finals trophy.

Belinda Bencic, much like Swiss legends Stan Wawrinka and Roger Federer, has delivered many firsts for tennis in her country. The 25-year-old had, in 2020, brought back the women's singles gold at the Tokyo Olympics — a first for her country.

She now joins Wawrinka and Federer as a team tournament champion from her country. The men's pair were a part of the Swiss team that won the Davis Cup back in 2014. Federer and Wawrinka not only delivered a singles win each in their final tie against France but also teamed up for a doubles win.

Bencic, for her part, posted four singles wins for the Swiss team at this year's Billie Jean King Cup Finals. She also combined with Teichmann for a doubles win in the round-robin stage.

