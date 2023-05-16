Stan Wawrinka and Andy Murray will face each other in the second round of the Bordeaux Challenger on Wednesday, following early losses at the Italian Open.

Wawrinka and Murray have faced each other 22 times in their careers, but this will be the first time they will meet at the Challenger level. Murray has won 13 out of the 22 duels, including the most recent one, which took place at the 2022 Cincinnati Masters and ended, 7-6(3), 5-7, 7-5.

As the second seed, World No. 42 Andy Murray didn't have to play in the first round of the tournament. Wawrinka, on the other hand, defeated 24-year-old French qualifier Ugo Blanchet in straight sets, 6-3, 6-1, in his opener.

Both former Grand Slam champions are coming off losses in the first week of the Italian Open, as Murray fell to Fabio Fognini in the first round, 4-6, 6-4, 4-6, and Wawrinka couldn't handle Grigor Dimitrov in the second, 4-6, 6-7(3).

The clash on Wednesday will be their seventh encounter on clay. Wawrinka has won five of their previous six clashes on the red dirt, with Murray's only victory coming in the semifinals of the 2016 French Open.

Andy Murray is aiming to win a second Challenger Tour 175 title in a row after Aix-en-Provence

Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka at the 2020 French Open

Andy Murray won the title in Aix-en-Provence by beating top seed Tommy Paul in the final, 2-6, 6-1, 6-2, on Sunday, May 7.

Murray earned his third Top-20 win of the season by defeating the World No. 17 Paul. He also captured the third Challenger title of his career, and the first since the Binghamton Challenger in 2005. It was also Murray's first title triumph since Antwerp 2019.

"This last year, 18 months has been a bit of a struggle with my game. But [my team] have been there supporting me and working with me to try and get better. We keep going from here,” Murray said after the win.

