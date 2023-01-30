"Stark contrast to Aryna Sabalenka's amazingly creative photoshoot" - Tennis fans underwhelmed by Novak Djokovic's Australian Open winners' photoshoot

Tennis fans were far from pleased with Novak Djokovic's official photoshoot after his win at the 2023 Australian Open. The Serb won his 10th title at the Melbourne Major by defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 7-6(4), 7-6(5) in Sunday's final.

Every champion at the Australian Open conducts a photoshoot the day after winning the tournament. However, fans thought Djokovic's photoshoot was very contrasting to that of women's singles champion Aryna Sabalenka.

The Belarusian dazzled in a pink dress and high heels as she posed with the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup along the Yarra River a day after defeating Elena Rybakina in the final. She also took her trophy on a gondola ride down the river.

Novak Djokovic's photoshoot wasn't nearly as glamorous, as he simply posed with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup for a few pictures.

Tennis fans were far from pleased with the Serb's photoshoot, with one claiming that it was in "stark contrast" to that of Sabalenka's.

"Stark contrast to Aryna's amazingly creative photoshoot," the fan's tweet read.

One fan called the photoshoot underwhelming and claimed that it should've been more exciting.

"This photoshoot is so underwhelming. Why didn't they make it more exciting? I much preferred Aryna Sabalenka's gorgeous photoshoot with the boat and the doggo and gah," the fan's tweet read.

Another fan stated that the photoshoot was not befitting of Djokovic's milestone of 10 Australian Open titles.

"This is so underwhelming. This shoot does not befit the milestone of getting 10 slams, at all," the fan's tweet read.

Here are some other fan reactions to Djokovic's photoshoot:

AO has ended alex @acertainromnce aryna really ate and left not even a single crumb for him to consume. aryna really ate and left not even a single crumb for him to consume.

Audrey @tennisandlocs @ozmo_sasa It’s not too late to do another shoot. @ozmo_sasa It’s not too late to do another shoot.

I want to make more history: Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic speaks to reporters in Melbourne

Novak Djokovic has already achieved a lot in tennis but aims to attain more goals in his career. The Serb claimed that winning Grand Slams and becoming the World No. 1 are among his professional goals and that he can still play at an elite level.

“Of course, I have professional goals and ambitions," Djokovic told reporters. "Those are Grand Slams and being No.1 in the world. Those two probably pinnacles of the professional tennis world have always been there as goals for me. So, I do want to make more history of this sport, no doubt."

“I feel game-wise physically I still can sustain and maintain the top level, so as long as that's the case, why not keep going," he added.

The 35-year-old said that while he doesn't know when his career will end, he is motivated and has the support of those around him.

"I don't know when the end is going to happen in terms of professional career. Right now, I have the motivation, I have support of [those close to me], which is also something that is probably underestimated and not maybe talked about a lot, but it's a key," the Serb said.

