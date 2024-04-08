"Stay bothered" - Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff & others react as Danielle Collins clinches Charleston Open title just days after Miami Open

Several tennis players, including Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff, were delighted by Danielle Collins’ heroics at the 2024 Charleston Open.

On Sunday, April 7, Collins crushed former World No. 8 Daria Kasatkina 6-2, 6-1 in the final of the WTA 500 event in Charleston to win her fourth career title. En route the final, the in-form American saw off top players like Paula Badosa, Ons Jabeur, Sloane Stephens, Elise Mertens and Maria Sakkari.

The Charleston Open title is Danielle Collins’ second of the season in as many weeks, after her Miami Open triumph. The 30-year-old, who's playing the final season of her career, is on a career-best 13-match winning streak.

Collins’ colleagues, including Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff, Victoria Azarenka, Alison Riske-Amritraj, Ashlyn Krueger and others, expressed their happiness about her purple patch.

"@danimalcollines anotha one, stay bothered," Pegula wrote on her Instagram story.

Azarenka congratulated the 2022 Australian Open finalist on her “impressive” display.

"Congratulations to Danielle Collins on another title! Impressive!" the former World No. 1 wrote on X.

Another former World No. 1 and two-time Grand Slam champion, Tracy Austin, too, showered her compatriot with praise.

"Congrats Danielle Collins on a spectacular few weeks-winning @miamiopen and adding another title @creditonecharlestonopen! Fun to watch such a high level of tennis taking the ball early, with power and accuracy. #bravo," she wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis players:

Danielle Collins on her rich vein of form after Charleston Open 2024 win: "It's a really rewarding feeling"

In her post-tournament interview, Danielle Collins gave herself a pat on the back for following up her successful fortnight in Miami with the title in Charleston.

"After the week that I had in Miami, to come out here and to be able to back it up and compete the way that I did, and be so focused and just carry the momentum forward, it’s a really rewarding feeling," she said during her conversation with Tennis Channel’s Steve Weissman.

About how she plans to unwind after the grueling three weeks, Collins said:

"I am looking forward to hopefully getting to spend a few days a home."

The American disclosed her rather laid-back celebration plans, which included watering her plant, reading a book and a few game nights with friends.

"I am pretty boring when it comes to life outside of tennis. I like to water my plants, have a few game nights with friends and kind of do old lady stuff – just go for a walk in the neighborhood and read a book.

"I haven’t been able to do any of that recently. Looking forward to just relaxing and chilling out," the former World No. 7 said.

Collins was placed outside the top-50 before the Miami Open. Courtesy her recent results, she has made a sharp ascent and is now No. 15. She's fourth in the live race to the 2024 WTA Finals, behind Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka.

