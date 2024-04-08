WTA rankings update: Charleston Open champion Danielle Collins inches closer to the top 10, Iga Swiatek nears 100 weeks as the World No. 1

The latest WTA rankings update had more good news in store for the unstoppable Danielle Collins. She captured her second title in as many weeks following her triumph at the Charleston Open on Sunday, April 7.

Collins defeated Daria Kasatkina 6-2, 6-1 in the final to capture her second WTA 500 title. Coincidentally, she had beaten the Russian to claim her maiden WTA 500 title back in 2021 as well. This title just comes a week after bagged the biggest title of her career at the Miami Open.

Collins moved up seven spots in the WTA rankings to No. 15. She's now on a 13-match winning streak and given her form, it wouldn't be surprising to see her in the top 10 in a few weeks. As for Kasatkina, she missed out on returning to the top 10 herself and remained steady at No. 11.

It hasn't been an easy task to keep Iga Swiatek away from the top spot for the last two years. She's now just a couple of weeks away from notching up a century as the World No. 1. The 22-year-old commenced her 98th week atop the rankings this week.

Swiatek has a comfortable lead over Aryna Sabalenka (No. 2) and Coco Gauff (No. 3) in terms of ranking points. She's assured to cross 100 weeks as the top-ranked player in two weeks.

Elena Rybakina (No. 4) and Jessica Pegula (No. 5) are also non-movers this week. Maria Sakkari (No. 6), Zheng Qinwen (No. 7), and Marketa Vondrousova (No. 8) each moved up a spot at Ons Jabeur's expense.

The Tunisian failed to defend her title at the Charleston Open and dropped down three places to No. 9. Jelena Ostapenko closes out the elite region as she maintains her position from last week at No. 10.

Americans Taylor Townsend and Ashlyn Krueger soar to new highs in this week's WTA rankings

Taylor Townsend was one of the biggest gainers in this week's WTA rankings.

Taylor Townsend's third-round finish at the Charleston Open helped her jump 11 places to No. 57 in this week's WTA rankings, a new career high for her. While her fellow American Ashlyn Krueger lost in the second round of the same tournament, she moved up by four spots to a new peak of No. 69.

Krueger fared better in doubles as she won the title alongside Sloane Stephens. It marked the duo's first title as a pair and it was their first title in the discipline as well.

Camila Osorio was the biggest mover of the week as she zoomed up by 22 spots to No. 63, all due to her triumph at the Bogota Open. Lucia Bronzetti (No. 46), Diane Parry (No. 49), and Maria Carle (No. 84) were the other players to reach a new career high this week.

To view this week's WTA rankings, click here.

