Stefanos Tsitsipas adds Rotterdam to his 2022 schedule

World No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas is confirmed to play in the 49th edition of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam, scheduled to be held from 5 to 13 February 2022. This will be Tsitsipas' sixth consecutive appearance at the ATP 500 event.

The tournament announced the Greek's participation on Twitter earlier on Monday, via a video message.

Tournament director and former Wimbledon champion Richard Krajicek also spoke about the news on his social media handles.

"Stefanos Tsitsipas returns to Rotterdam!'' the Dutchman tweeted. "He is the second player in the ATP top 3 playing in the 49th ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament. Can't wait til February! #abnamrowtt #atptour @steftsitsipas @atptour"

As tweeted by Richard Krajicek, Stefanos Tsitsipas is the second top 3 player - after World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev - to join the star-studded field at Rotterdam. Medvedev signed up for the ATP 500 indoor tournament last month, immediately after his triumph at the US Open.

Stefanos Tsitsipas lost in the semifinals at Rotterdam in 2020

Even though Stefanos Tsitsipas has been a part of the Rotterdam tournament for the last five years, he is yet to make the final there. His best result came this year in March, when he made the last four.

Having beaten top 30 players such as Hubert Hurkacz and Karen Khachanov in the early stages, the Greek succumbed to eventual champion Andrey Rublev 3-6, 6-7(2) in the semifinals.

But Tsitsipas moved past that disappointment brilliantly, going on to put together his career-best season - which included his maiden Grand Slam final at Roland Garros. The 23-year-old will, therefore, be eager to return to Rotterdam next year and better his record there.

Stefanos Tsitsipas is currently in action at the Erste Bank Open in Vienna, where he is the top seed. He opens his singles campaign against 2017 ATP Finals champion Grigor Dimitrov on Tuesday, in a rematch of last year's second-round clash (which the Greek lost in three sets).

After his shock quarterfinal defeat to World No. 25 Nikoloz Basilashvili at the BNP Paribas Open, Tsitsipas will be keen to bounce back in Vienna and regain some confidence ahead of the ATP Finals.

