Stefanos Tsitsipas was recently spotted at girlfriend Paula Badosa's training session in Dubai with a bouquet of flowers.

Badosa is currently in Dubai nursing a lower back injury she sustained at the Thailand Open. The injury struck her during her second-round match against Russian Diana Shnaider. The Spaniard was unable to complete the match and retired hurt.

The injury also forced the former World No. 2 to withdraw from the Abu Dhabi Open, where she was slated to play Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina in the first round. Badosa is yet to confirm where she will play next, but she features in the Indian Wells Masters entry list.

Tsitsipas visited Badosa in Dubai and attended one of her her training sessions in support. In a photo posted on X from a fan account of the couple, the 25-year-old was spotted bringing in a bouquet of flowers that featured the words 'I'm thinking of you every second' for his girlfriend. The Spaniard was also seen holding a teddy bear in her hand.

Paula Badosa's topsy-turvy start to 2024

Paula Badosa's 2024 season got off to a disappointing start as she lost in the first round of the Adelaide International 6-3, 2-6, 3-6 to Croatian-American Bernarda Pera.

However, she showed glimpses of her past brilliance at the Australian Open 2024, where she defeated Taylor Townsend and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova to reach the third round. The Spaniard's Australian Open run was ended by American Amanda Anisimova.

The 26-year-old's next stop was the Thailand Open. In the first round, Badosa made a shaky beginning in her match against 19-year-old Thai Lanlana Tararudee. The youngster stunned Badosa to take the first set 6-3. However, Badosa turned things around and won the match after the clinching the next two sets 6-4, 6-1.

The former World No. 2's injury during her second-round match marked the fourth time in a year where she was forced to retire. It was also the 31st retirement of her injury-plagued career.

Despite retiring from the Thailand Open, Badosa sent an optimistic message to her fans in Spanish on X.

"Good news all in all, I haven't relapsed the injury fortunately. I'm going to work with my team now 24/7 to get the inflammation down as soon as possible so I can compete soon. Thanks for all the messages. We are still struggling...," she wrote.

The injury Paula Badosa referred to in her update referred to the spinal stress fracture that she suffered during the 2023 Italian Open. At the time, the fracture led to the Spaniard withdrawing from the French Open. While she did recover in time for the Wimbledon Champions, the injury reappeared in her second-round match against Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk.