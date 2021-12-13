Watch: Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrates as Max Verstappen wins the F1 championship

Stefanos Tsitsipas made it clear that he was supporting Max Verstappen in the F1 championship. The 2021 F1 season was full of twists and turns as the battle for the championship between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen came down to the final race in Abu Dhabi. The Red Bull driver ultimately came out on top.

The eldest Tsitsipas sibling was accompanied by his youngest brother Pavlos in Abu Dhabi to witness the action.

The brothers were in the Red Bull box as they got a first-hand look at all the proceedings. As Verstappen clinched the win during the final lap, Stefanos Tsitsipas wildly celebrated his friend's maiden championship, along with the entire Red Bull racing team. The atmosphere was jubilant following the historic win.

It was a thrilling race as the two best drivers of the year battled it out for the crown. Verstappen's win ended Hamilton's bid for a fifth consecutive championship. However, there was some drama following the conclusion of the race as Mercedes appealed a decision which they deemed controversial, though their appeal was eventually dismissed.

Stefanos Tsitsipas's Twitter musings continue, cites Usain Bolt's hard work as an "investment"

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2021 French Open.

Stefanos Tsitsipas is known to often share inspiring quotes and motivational stories on Twitter. In a recent tweet, the Greek cited the example of Usain Bolt's achievements and the hard work put in by the Jamaican so he could become an all-time sporting legend.

Stefanos Tsitsipas @steftsitsipas Usain Bolt has spent only 325 seconds - a little under 6 minutes - on the Olympics track.



That means he has picked up a gold medal for every 36 seconds spent on the track, including the qualifying rounds.



For those 6 minutes he trained for 20 years.



That’s an investment. Usain Bolt has spent only 325 seconds - a little under 6 minutes - on the Olympics track.That means he has picked up a gold medal for every 36 seconds spent on the track, including the qualifying rounds.For those 6 minutes he trained for 20 years.That’s an investment.

While Bolt may have spent just a few minutes throughout his career on track to win his laurels, he trained hard for almost two decades to make those few minutes count. Tsitsipas wants people to make a similar investment to be successful.

The 23-year old also stated in a recent interview with Greek television network ANT1 following his elbow surgery that he expects to be at his best soon. He spent the weeks prior to the surgery being bothered by an injury that severely affected his performance towards the end of the season, prompting him to go under the knife to resolve the issue before it got any worse.

Also Read Article Continues below

With the 2022 season set to begin in a couple of weeks, Tsitsipas will start the year by representing Greece at the ATP Cup. He will then take part in the Australian Open, where he'll be looking to better his semifinal showing from 2021.

Edited by Sarbajaya Bhattacharya