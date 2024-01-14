"Stefanos Tsitsipas has dodged a bullet", "Netflix curse strikes again" - Fans react to Matteo Berrettini's withdrawal from Australian Open 2024

Matteo Berrettini was all set to face Stefanos Tsitsipas in his first match since September, 2023. However, the Italian has once again been struck by injury and forced to withdraw from the 2024 Australian Open.

Berrettini vs. Tsitsipas was one the most talked-about first-round matches at the Melbourne Major. However, Berrettini withdrew from the competition due to a right foot injury on Sunday, January 14. Tsitsipas will now face Belgium's Zizou Bergs on Monday.

Matteo Berrettini has been troubled by injury in the past couple of years. He was forced to retire during his last match after rolling his ankle during the second round of the 2023 US Open.

Tennis fans were saddened to see the 27-year-old being sidelined once again due to an injury. Many said that his withdrawal would make it easier for Stefanos Tsitsipas to enter the second round in Melbourne. Others, looking forward to Berrettini's return, suggested that his career seems to be over.

One fan joked that the 'Netflix curse,' a fan theory that those featured in the first season of Netflix's docuseries 'Break Point' saw a massive dip in their performance, has struck once again. Berrettini was one of the lead stars of the show in season 1.

"Tsisipas has dodged a bullet...," a fan said.

"nooooo matteo. swear he's been injured for ages," another fan joked.

"If this was any other sport I would say something like Berrettini should retire and become a model lol but like him a lot, hopefully he gets healthy soon," a fan wrote on X.

"Next Tsitsipas ... And the netflix curse strikes again," a fan opined.

Here are some more fan reactions to Matteo Berrettini's withdrawal from the 2024 Australian Open:

Stefanos Tsitsipas is defending finalist points at the 2024 Australian Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitsipas has an uphill task of defending 1,200 points at the 2024 Australian Open, which he gained by reaching the final of last year's competition. The Greek was bettered by Serbian legend Novak Djokovic in the title clash, 6-3, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5).

This was his second Grand Slam final after the 2021 French Open. Tsitsipas had a phenomenal run at the 2023 Australian Open as the No. 3 seed. He ousted Quentin Hays, Rinky Hijikata, Tallon Griekspoor, No. 15 seed Jannik Sinner, No. 29 seed Sebastian Korda, and No. 18 seed Karen Khachanov.

This year, though, his task has become even more challenging, given his recent modest form and the rise in the level of his opponent.

If Stefanos Tsitsipas manages to beat Bergs in the first round, he is projected to come up against Jordan Thompson, Lorenzo Musetti, Tayor Fritz, Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, and Carlos Alcaraz en route to the title.