Stefanos Tsitsipas faces competition from Jessica Pegula as both pick Greek's girlfriend Paula Badosa as salsa partner in fun Miami Open interaction

World No. 11 Stefanos Tsitsipas and Jessica Pegula have both chosen Paula Badosa as their potential salsa partner in a fun behind-the-scenes interview at the Miami Open 2024.

The trio were recently spotted competing in the second leg of the Sunshine Double. While Tsitsipas and Badosa suffered second-round exits at the event, Pegula advanced to the third round with a walkover win over Zhu Lin.

During a candid behind-the-scenes interview, Tsitsipas made the first choice of wanting Badosa as his salsa partner. With fans aware of his relationship with the Spaniard, he told the interviewer how the Spaniard would be his obvious choice.

"I think you know the answer to who would I choose, Paula Badosa," Stefanos Tsitsipas said

Badosa and Tsitsipas have been in a relationship since May 2023. The duo are often seen supporting each other on and off the court and have shared their journey since the beginning with fans on social media.

Tsitsipas, however, wasn't the only one who desired to be partnered with Badosa for a salsa gig. World No. 5 Jessica Pegula also wished to shake a leg with the Spaniard, noticing her rhythmic moves on the dance floor.

"I think I always see Paula dancing, she's got really good rhythm.. so that could be super fun," Jessica Pegula said in the video posted above.

While Tsitsipas lost to Denis Shapovalov in the second round in Miami, Badosa exited the event with a straight-set loss against Aryna Sabalenka. Pegula, meanwhile, will be hoping to continue her run on home soil and make a significant impact in Miami.

Jessica Pegula to square off against Leylah Fernandez in the third round of the Miami Open

Jessica Pegula will take on Leylah Fernandez in the third round of the Miami Open on Saturday (March 24). The duo have never faced each other on the main tour, so their head-to-head is poised at 0-0.

While the American outclassed Zhu Lin in the second round, Fernandez breezed past Emiliana Arango 6-4, 6-2. The Canadian won 70% of her first serve points and got the job done in one hour and 17 minutes.

Considering their recent form and record at the Miami Open, Pegula will be a slight favorite to edge past 31st-seeded Fernandez. The winner of this tie will take on either Jasmine Paolini or Emma Navarro in the fourth round.