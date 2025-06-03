Stefanos Tsitsipas and girlfriend Paula Badosa stay back in Paris, enjoy quality time together after heartbreaking French Open exits

Tennis power couple Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa have continued their stay in Paris, days after their French Open exits. The Greek ATP star was ousted in the second round while his girlfriend was beaten in the third round.

Tsitsipas shared a video on his Instagram Story of a peaceful moment captured at Le Royal Monceau – Raffles Paris, a luxury hotel. The video featured Badosa quietly walking around on a classic Parisian balcony. The story was captioned:

"Only in Paris can silence feel like a love letter ✉️"

Stefanos Tsitsipas' Instagram Story ft. Paula Badosa

At Roland Garros, Badosa was pegged against Naomi Osaka in the first round. The Spaniard went down a set but took inspiration from Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal to make an exceptional comeback in the match. She registered a 6-7, 6-1, 6-4 win.

In the second round, Badosa came up against Elena Gabriela-Ruse and went down a set again. However, she again came back and won the match 3-6, 6-4, 6-4. In the third round, 17th seed Daria Kasatkina gave the 10th seed Badosa no chances of making a comeback as the Aussie won 6-1, 7-5.

Meanwhile, 20th seed Tsitsipas was off the blocks strongly, winning the first round clash against Tomas Martin Etcheverry 7-5, 6-3, 6-4. However, in a shock upset, World No. 167 Matteo Gigante took out the Greek with a 6-4, 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 win.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa find comfort in the quiet and more meaningful moments of everyday life

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa at the Laureus World Sports Awards Madrid 2025

One of tennis’s most admired power couples, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa, continue to win hearts with their connection on and off the court. Together since 2023, the duo, often dubbed "Tsitsidosa" by fans, have openly celebrated their bond in public.

"We are both emotional, but we express ourselves differently. Me more internally, Paula more spontaneously. Differences bring us closer and create balance," Tsitsipas said, during their joint interview for a Greek publication.

Away from the spotlight of being top tennis stars, the couple finds comfort in the quiet moments of everyday life.

"We like to walk, read, listen to music, spend time in nature together (whenever we have time to escape), or watch movies and series. But the most important thing is to just be together, without a plan. These simple moments have the greatest value," he added.

In tennis terms, the couple will now move on to the grass court swing in the coming days.

