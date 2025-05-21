Stefanos Tsitsipas explains how his and girlfriend Paula Badosa's emotional differences 'bring them closer'

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa opened up about the dynamics of their relationship and their off-court lives. Tsitsipas felt that the differences in their personalities helped "bring them closer" together.

Badosa, competing at the 2025 Internationaux de Strasbourg, will face Liudmila Samsonova in the quarterfinals on Thursday, May 22. Tsitsipas joined her in the French city after a second-round exit at the Italian Open earlier this month, and the duo gave a joint interview to the Greek sports publication in. When asked who among them was more emotional, Tsitsipas replied:

"We are both emotional, but we express ourselves differently. Me more internally, Paula more spontaneously. Differences bring us closer and create balance."

The Greek tennis star added that the couple bonds over various activities like walking and reading whenever they get time from the daily grind of their respective tennis tours.

"We like to walk, read, listen to music, spend time in nature together (whenever we have time to escape), or watch movies and series. But the most important thing is to just be together, without a plan. These simple moments have the greatest value," he added.

Tsitsipas last updated fans about his whereabouts a couple of days ago via social media. The World No. 20 had kicked back on the beaches of Monte-Carlo before joining Badosa in Strasbourg.

"We try to synchronize our programs as much as possible": Stefanos Tsitsipas details how he and Paula Badosa make time for each other

Paula Badosa(left) and Stefanos Tsitsipas(right) at the 2025 Laureus World Sport Awards. Image: Getty

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa gave a joint interview to the Greek sports publication in on Tuesday, May 20. During the interview, Stefanos Tsitsipas explained that despite the challenges of the tour, including tight travel schedules, the couple ensured that they made time for each other.

"We try to synchronize our programs as much as possible. There are bases that we have chosen together, and when we can, we make sure to create a "home" wherever we are," he said.

He added that being professional tennis players and sharing a passion for the game brought the couple closer together, saying:

"Our common profession has created a kind of understanding without words. The demands of the tour, the lonely moments, the races, are experiences that we share and this brought us closer," he said.

The couple began dating in 2023 and, apart from a brief month-long separation in May 2024, have been going strong ever since.

