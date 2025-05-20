Strasbourg 2025: Jessica Pegula vs Anna Kalinskaya preview, head-to-head, prediction and pick | Internationaux de Strasbourg

By Rishi D'Souza
Modified May 20, 2025 18:08 GMT
Top seed Jessica Pegula takes on Anna Kalinskaya in the round of 16 at the Strasbourg Open. Source: Getty
Top seed Jessica Pegula takes on Anna Kalinskaya in the round of 16 at the Strasbourg Open. Source: Getty

Match Details

Fixture: Jessica Pegula vs Anna Kalinskaya

Date: Wednesday, May 21 2025

Tournament: Strasbourg Open

Round: Round of 16

Venue: Strasbourg, France

Category: WTA 500

Surface: Claycourt Outdoor

Prize Money: $1,064,510

Live Telecast: USA - Tennis Channel | UK - Sky Sports

Jessica Pegula vs Anna Kalinskaya preview

Jessica Pegula is the top seed at the Strasbourg Open and received a bye in the opening round. The American comes into the WTA 500 tournament after a superb couple of weeks where she reached the final of the Miami Open and then won the Charleston Open. She has only played four matches on clay so far, winning two and losing as many, so it has not been a great start but that can change at the Strasbourg Open.

Jessica Pegula is the top seed at the Strasbourg Open. Source: Getty
Facing the top seed is Anna Kalinskaya, who recently won the women's doubles crown at the Madrid Open. Kalinskaya began her campaign here against Caroline Dolehide and battled past the American in three sets to set up a second-round clash against another American. The odds will be against Kalinskaya, but the Russian has played plenty of tennis on clay and will look to use it to her advantage.

Jessica Pegula vs Anna Kalinskaya head-to-head

Pegula enjoys a 3-0 favourable head to head record against Kalinskaya. The last time they faced was in the second round of the Miami Open, where the American took the win in three sets.

Jessica Pegula vs Anna Kalinskaya odds

PlayerMoneylineHandicap BetsTotal Games
Jessica PegulaTBDTBD TBD

Anna Kalinskaya

TBD TBD TBD
(Odds will be updated once available)

Jessica Pegula vs Anna Kalinskaya prediction

Though Pegula has not played a lot of tennis on clay so far, she will be the favourite going into this contest. The 31-year-old American, who is the top seed here, has had more time to rest as compared to her opponent, courtesy of her bye in the opening round and will be eager to begin her campaign on a winning note.

Anna Kalinskaya and Sorana Cirstea celebrate after winning the women's doubles title at the Madrid Open. Source: Getty
Pegula has played in the big leagues before and has already won two titles this year, and will look to add to that tally at the Strasbourg Open. Kalinskaya, fresh from her maiden WTA 1000 doubles title, will be keen to make an impact, but Pegula should be able to see off the Russian's challenge.

Pick: Pegula to win in straight sets.

