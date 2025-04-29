WATCH: Paula Badosa blesses boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas with good luck kiss ahead of Greek's Madrid Open match

Stefanos Tsitsipas was spotted receiving a lucky kiss from tennis ace and long-term girlfriend Paula Badosa. Tsitsipas was preparing to go on court to face Italian Lorenzo Musetti in the Round of 32 at the Madrid Open, having beaten Jan-Lennard Struff in the opening round. Unfortunately, the kiss failed to give Tsitsipas the luck he needed, and he was beaten 5-7, 6-7(3) by Musetti.

Paula Badosa and Greek superstar Stefanos Tsitsipas have been an item since June 2023, and the couple travels together on the tour. World No. 9 Badosa's season has been disrupted by injury. After defeating third-seed Coco Gauff at the Australian Open, she reached the semi-final. Despite a heavy defeat to Aryna Sabalenka in the last four, she seemed on course for a good year.

So well-known are the couple in tennis circles that they have attracted their own nickname - a combination of their surnames - and are often described by fans as "Tsitsidosa". One such X account, calling itself Only Tsitsidosa, posted footage of the stolen kiss and captioned it:

"Lucky kiss (lips sign)"

Paula Badosa's last tournament was the Miami Open in March, when she was forced to withdraw from her third match with a back injury. The Spaniard is resting her back in preparation for a return to the European leg of the tour.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa also play doubles together

2024 US Open - Day 5 - Source: Getty

In August 2024, Tsitsipas and Badosa won the inaugural Mixed Madness doubles event at the US Open. The couple beat Taylor Fritz and Amanda Anisimova in the final of the event, which also featured Ben Shelton playing alongside Coco Gauff, and Naomi Osaka with Nick Kyrgios. Tsitsipas was energized by the fun night and as per usopen.org, thanked Badosa live on air:

"One of the coolest date nights I could’ve asked for. I'm super grateful we were able to produce some good tennis in combination with having fun and getting to share that with that special person.”

World No. 18 Tsitsipas has had a decent start to the clay court season, reaching quarterfinals in Monte Carlo and Barcelona. He was beaten in Monaco by Lorenzo Musetti in three sets, 6-1, 3-6, 4-6.

After a disappointing early exit at the Australian Open in January, Tsitsipas recovered well by winning the Dubai Tennis Championships in March, beating Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime in the final, 6-3, 6-3. The Greek player was seeded 17th at the Madrid Open but failed to get past Musetti.

