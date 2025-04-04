Stefanos Tsitsipas and girlfriend Paula Badosa can't stop smiling as they indulge in luxurious private feast during downtime Monaco

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa are having a great time in Monaco. The couple recently indulged in a lavish feast with their friends, expertly prepared by a private chef.

Badosa and Tsitsipas decided to rejuvenate themselves after their respective campaigns at the 2025 Miami Open, where both suffered disappointment. While the Greek faced a shocking straight-set defeat to 24th seed Sebastian Korda 7-6 (4), 6-3 in the third round, Badosa had to withdraw from her fourth-round match due to a recurring back issue.

The Spaniard, currently away from action, recently enjoyed a ride in Tsitsipas' Aston Martin Valhalla through the streets of Monaco. The couple and their friends were later treated to a lavish feast, specially curated by a private chef.

A clip on X showcased a stunning array of dishes arranged on a table. It also featured Tsitsipas posing for pictures with his friends and the private chef seemingly taking a selfie with the Greek and Badosa.

Interestingly, cooking is something Stefanos Tsitsipas is quite fond of. During his BNP Paribas Open campaign in Indian Wells, the Greek revealed that he has developed an interest in cooking, inspired by his girlfriend Badosa's culinary skills.

"Her success gives me a lot of motivation": Stefanos Tsitsipas on Paul Badosa

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2023 Australian Open - Image Source: Getty

Paula Badosa enjoyed a dominant run at the 2025 Australian Open, which ended with a 6-4, 6-2 semifinal loss to Aryna Sabalenka. Her impressive performance also motivated her boyfriend, Stefanos Tsitsipas, who changed his outlook toward a Grand Slam campaign.

"Her success gives me a lot of motivation. With her run I thought, ‘If she can do it, why can't I?’ That’s how I look at it. I learned a lot from this process of how to get to a Grand Slam semi-final. I felt privileged that I could give her some small advice to help her en route to the semi-finals. She gave me the freedom to give some feedback and tips," he said (via ATP Tour).

Tsitsipas expressed appreciation for the freedom Badosa gives him to offer her advice. It reshaped his approach to the game.

Through my advice to her, I also learned things about myself in terms of tennis and how I see the court and how I approach my own game. It pushes me on," he added.

Tsitsipas will next compete at the Masters 1000 event in Monte Carlo as the defending champion. The qualifying round of the tournament starts on Saturday, April 5.

