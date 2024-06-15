Stefanos Tsitsipas' former fitness coach, Christos Fiotakis, recently said that the Greek's work ethic has not been at the level of a top tennis pro. The tennis universe has also had its say on the above sentiment, with most of them siding with Fiotakis.

Tsitsipas has recorded underwhelming results on the ATP tour since reaching his second Major final at the 2023 Australian Open. Although the 25-year-old won his third-career Masters-level title in Monte Carlo two months ago, he has evidently fallen down the pecking order in men's tennis.

Christos Fiotakis, a trainer who worked on the World No. 11's physical conditioning for several years, recently parted ways with him. While team changes are natural for any athlete, Fiotakis claimed that winning a Major title was not at the top of his former ward's priorities.

"We have other priorities and I am not satisfied with Stefanos' work ethics," he told SDNA. "Right now I don't think his ultimate focus is on playing tennis and getting to the top of the rankings or winning Grand Slams."

The tennis community on Reddit seemingly agreed with the fitness coach's criticism of Stefanos Tsitsipas. One fan went as far as to assert that the Greek was regressing at the same rate as once-promising Frances Tiafoe.

"I think Tits is more than happy to do a Tiafoe now - just cruise along winning some matches, taking the sponsorship money, not really expecting to win titles, let alone a Slam. To get to the absolute top I think you need to be almost perversely dedicated to improving," they wrote on Reddit.

Another fan, meanwhile, insisted that Fiotakis' comments were hardly surprising, given Tsitsipas' team dynamic.

"Not surprised by this, to be fair," they wrote.

"Good for him honestly. The tsitsi family aren’t known to be the easiest people to work with," one fan wrote.

"I mean Stef himself literally said that winning slams and being #1 wasn't his main focus anymore," another fan recounted.

"Wow that’s unusually blunt," one fan wrote.

"Apos here.. nothing wrong with my son. Fitness coach doesn’t want to listen to me," another fan wrote.

"Hasn't Stefanos basically said that's not his aim anymore either?" one fan questioned.

"I don't think this counts as an ugly split, but just one of those cases where the coach gives up," another insisted.

Stefanos Tsitsipas to play at the Halle Open next

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2022 Halle Open

Although Stefanos Tsitsipas has exited the top 10 ATP rankings, he has had a respectable season this year. The Greek has accumulated a 28-10 win/loss record on the pro tour. The highlights of his season include winning the Monte-Carlo Masters and finishing runner-up to Casper Ruud at the Barcelona Open.

Tsitsipas will next play at the Halle Open, which begins on Monday (June 17). The Greek hasn't gone past the second round of the ATP 500 tournament in his three appearances so far (2018, 2022-23).

Stefanos Tsitsipas is then scheduled to participate in the Boodles Tennis Challenge, an annual exhibition grasscourt event in England. He will be hopeful of getting some quality match practice before Wimbledon, where he has yet to reach the quarterfinals.

