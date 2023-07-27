Former World No. 2 Paula Badosa recently opened up about her relationship with her boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The rumors of a blooming romance between the two players began during the 2023 French Open when Badosa was spotted in the audience during one of Tsitsipas' matches.

Since confirming their relationship, the duo have publicly and constantly expressed their affection for each other on social media platforms. Among other things, they have shared loving messages, updated their Spotify profiles with selfies as a couple, and created a joint Instagram account named 'Tsitsidosa'.

Paula Badosa, who is currently recovering from a spine injury, recently held a Q&A session on her Instagram account. During the session, a user asked her about her best Stefanos Tsitsipas memory.

The Spaniard stated that it is difficult to choose because they have so much fun together and are always there for each other, forming a "strong team," which is a "blessing."

"Can't choose one. We have so much fun together, feels like having a best friend by my side. We understand each other and we are always there for each other. We are a strong team together. It's a blessing," she wrote.

Badosa via Instagram stories.

Badosa also responded to another user's question about who her dream mixed doubles partner is by posting a photo of herself hugging Tsitsipas and writing that it is the Greek, who is also her partner in crime. The pair were apparently scheduled to play doubles together at Wimbledon 2023 but withdrew at the last minute after Badosa's injury.

"@stefanostsitsipas98 my partner in crime," she wrote.

Badosa via Instagram stories.

Paula Badosa then responded to another user who stated that it had been a while since she had been active. The former Indian Wells champion echoed the same sentiment, saying she wants to smile on the track again.

"Me too! I wanna smile on a track again," she wrote. (Translated from Spanish)

Paula Badosa via Instagram stories.

How have Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa fared in the Wimbledon Championships 2023?

The Spaniard was pictured at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships.

Paula Badosa endured a frustrating campaign at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships. She was forced to retire from her second-round match against Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk due to injury while trailing 2-6, 0-1.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, meanwhile, made a strong start at SW19, defeating the likes of Dominic Thiem, Andy Murray, and Laslo Djere to advance to the fourth round. Here, he faced American Christopher Eubanks and eventually lost 3-6, 7-6(7-4), 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.