Stefanos Tsitsipas joins Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic as only active players to reach all 3 Masters 1000 finals on clay

Stefanos Tsitispas has joined Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic as the only active players to reach all three Masters 1000 finals on clay. The Greek did so after beating Alexander Zverev in a three-set Rome semifinal on Saturday.

The 23-year-old has won both his Masters 1000 titles in Monte-Carlo and made the Madrid final in 2019. He has quietly improved to a tour-leading 31-9 on the season after beating Alexander Zverev in three sets.

Earlier this campaign, the young Greek successfully defended his title at the Monte -Carlo Masters before reaching the semifinals in Madrid last week. With his win against the German in Rome, Tsitsipas avenged that loss to move into his first final at the Foro Italico.

Pakinam 🇪🇬 @pakinamtarek30



Let’s goooo twitter.com/tennis_world20… عالم الكرة الصفراء 🎾 @Tennis_World20 ستيفانوس تسيتسيباس هو اول لاعب حالي يتمكن من الوصول لجميع نهائيات الماسترز على الأرضية الترابية ( مونتي كارلو ، مدريد و روما ) بعد الثلاثي ( فيدرير ، نادال و جوكوفيتش ). ستيفانوس تسيتسيباس هو اول لاعب حالي يتمكن من الوصول لجميع نهائيات الماسترز على الأرضية الترابية ( مونتي كارلو ، مدريد و روما ) بعد الثلاثي ( فيدرير ، نادال و جوكوفيتش ). 📊 ستيفانوس تسيتسيباس هو اول لاعب حالي يتمكن من الوصول لجميع نهائيات الماسترز على الأرضية الترابية ( مونتي كارلو ، مدريد و روما ) بعد الثلاثي ( فيدرير ، نادال و جوكوفيتش ). https://t.co/7L2N79Rg8R Translation: Stefanos Tsitsipas is the first active player to reach the finals of all Masters on clay courts (Monte Carlo, Madrid and Rome) after Federer, Nadal and Djokovic!Let’s goooo Translation: Stefanos Tsitsipas is the first active player to reach the finals of all Masters on clay courts (Monte Carlo, Madrid and Rome) after Federer, Nadal and Djokovic!Let’s goooo 🔥 twitter.com/tennis_world20…

Tsitsipas opened his campaign for a first Rome title with a tough third-set tiebreak win over Grigor Dimitrov. The young Greek was also taken the distance by Karen Khachanov in his next match before he saw off Jannik Sinner in straight sets to set up a semifinal showdown with Zverev.

With his win on Saturday, the World No. 5 improved to 8-4 against the German as he seeks his first Rome title against Novak Djokovic in the final.

How have Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic fared in Masters 1000 tournaments on clay?

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic (from right to left)

Novak Djokovic (37), Rafael Nadal (36) and Roger Federer (28) have won the most Masters 1000 titles of any player in history.

While Djokovic and Nadal have won all three Masters 1000 titles on clay, Federer has one win in Madrid on clay and is winless in four finals apiece in Monte-Carlo and Rome. The Swiss won three of his Masters 1000 titles on the clay of Hamburg, which is no longer a Masters 1000 tournament.

Djokovic, meanwhile, has won two titles in Monte Carlo, three in Madrid and five in Rome. The Serb is also a six-time finalist in Rome and a two-time finalist in Monte-Carlo. He's looking for a sixth title in the Italian capital this year after last triumphing in 2020.

Nadal has won a record 11 titles in Monte Carlo, five in Madrid and ten in Rome. He has lost one title match in the Principality, three in the Spanish capital and two in Rome.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan