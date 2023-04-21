Stefanos Tsitsipas emerged on top when he squared off against Alex de Minaur in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Barcelona Open, following which the Greek joked that he had to have the "patience of a donkey" to prevail.

Following a first-round bye, second seed Tsitsipas commenced his Barcelona Open campaign with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Pedro Cachin in the Round of 32. The World No. 5 then registered yet another straight-sets win over Denis Shapovalov as he eased into the quarterfinals.

Tsitsipas was expected to face a significant challenge from Alex de Minaur, who himself was coming off the back of a resounding win over Alexander Schevchenko. However, the Greek brushed aside the Australian in just 18 games across two sets.

Reflecting on his emphatic 6-4, 6-2 win, Tsitsipas jokingly stated that he remained as patient as a "donkey" to come out on top.

"I had the patience of a donkey today," he said during the on-court interview.

Tsitsipas is no stranger when it comes to producing quirky quotes whether it be on or off the court. The 24-year-old often cracks up his followers over social media with witty remarks as well.

With the latest win, Tsitsipas extended his clean record against Alex de Minaur to 9-0. He has only dropped three sets over his nine encounters with the Australian.

Stefanos Tsitsipas to face Lorenzo Musetti in the Barcelona Open SF

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2023 Barcelona Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas will next face Lorenzo Musetti in the semifinals of the Barcelona Open on Saturday (April 22). This will be their fourth meeting on tour. Tsitsipas holds a clean record against Musetti as well, leading 3-0 in the head-to-head.

The duo first squared off in the 2021 Mexican Open semifinals, where Tsitsipas eased past the Italian 6-1, 6-3. However, he was denied the title following a final-round loss to Alexander Zverev.

Tsitsipas met Musetti in yet another semifinal encounter next, this time at the 2021 Lyon Open. A determined display by the Greek saw him complete a remarkable comeback win after losing the opening set. He became the eventual champion of the ATP 250 event, beating Cameron Norrie for the title.

In their most recent encounter in the 2022 French Open first round, Tsitsipas pulled off another dramatic comeback, winning 5-7, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-2.

Musetti, however, is by no means an easy opponent for Stefanos Tsitsipas. He has been promising in Barcelona so far, beating Cameron Norrie and Jason Kubler in the opening rounds, following which he received a bye from Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals.

