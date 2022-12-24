Greek tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas joked about renowned footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic attending an NBA match between the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks in Brooklyn.

Ibrahimovic is a veteran Swedish footballer currently playing for Italian giants AC Milan. Besides winning loads of trophies in his career, the 41-year-old is also famous for his comments; he often refers to himself in the third person and once called himself "god". Over the years, due to his attitude, many jokes about his larger-than-life persona have gone viral on social media.

The NBA account on Twitter posted a picture of Ibrahimovic in attendance at the game with the caption:

"@Ibra_official in the house for Nets-Bucks!"

Tsitsipas retweeted the post and joked that the game was scheduled around Ibrahimovic's presence and not the other way around. He wrote:

"Nets-Bucks in the house for @Ibra_official."

"If you do the best things to succeed in what you do, with people who are chasing that same dream, anything is possible" - Stefanos Tsitsipas

Diriyah Tennis Cup Riyadh 2022 - Day 2

Stefanos Tsitsipas has faced his fair share of criticism during his career. The Greek won two titles this year, but finished as the runners-up in five. In a recent interview, the World No. 4 opened up about how he dealt with criticism and how it shaped him.

Speaking about his mental health journey, Tsitsipas reflected on the criticism he faced. He said:

"Criticism is important – I like receiving it. When I was younger, I was very sensitive to it, but as I’ve got older I think it’s essential," Stefanos Tsitsipas said. "It’s the only way you can achieve perfection. I mean, perfection doesn’t really exist, but you can get close. That also comes with your attitude to what you do."

He further added that once you get your mind into something, it is always achievable:

"If you do it with love and care, if you wake up every morning and do the best things to succeed in what you do, with people who are chasing that same dream, anything is possible," Tsitsipas said. "With your mind, you can achieve everything you want in life. That’s where it all starts. It all starts with an idea."

The 24-year-old also said that he intends to be the most positive guy on earth.

"[My mental goal is] to be the most positive guy on Earth, I guess. I have my days when I’m a little bit negative – I think we all do."

