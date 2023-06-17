Stefanos Tsitsipas recently opened up about how tough moments define a tennis player in a note to his younger self. The Greek stated that his younger self had no idea about the hard work and determination it would take to get to where he is today.

The World No. 5 turned pro in 2016 and has amassed nine titles on the ATP Tour so far in his career. Tsitsipas was also World No. 1 on the ITF Junior Circuit, winning his first Grade A title and the European Junior Championships in 2016. He won his first title in 2018 at the Stockholm Open and became the first Greek player to win an ATP title.

Since then, the 24-year-old has reached a career-high ranking of World No. 3. Tsitsipas is yet to lift a Grand Slam title; however, he reached the finals of the 2021 French Open and the 2023 Australian Open. On both occasions, he was beaten by 23-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic but managed to take the 2021 French Open final to a deciding fifth set.

In a recent ‘Note to Self’ video for the ATP channel, Tsitsipas shared insightful advice to his younger self. He stated that there was more pain involved in the process than pleasure, but that is what made the journey special.

“There is more pain involved than there is pleasure. And that's what makes it so special in terms of it's made for very few people,” Tsitsipas says at the opening of the video.

The 24-year-old also stated his younger self wouldn’t know the hard work it would take to get where he was today. Stefanos Tsitsipas also added that there have been many painful moments in his career that the Greek’s younger self didn’t anticipate.

“My younger self wouldn't know how hard it would take me to get to where I am today. Thinking about it now, there have been so many painful moments in my career so far that I never anticipated or never thought I would reach that point,” the Greek said.

Stefanos Tsitsipas also shared heartfelt advice about his tennis journey with his younger self asking him to be positive and enjoy the ride.

“This is going to be a very long journey, difficult one, an enjoyable one, one with victories and one with losses. And just try and love the game as much as you can. Just think positively. Don't let negativity drown you, and stay on your feet even when you get punched,” he said.

"If I don’t win a Grand Slam, I will still be happy" - Stefanos Tsitsipas

Stefanos Tsitipas will still be happy without a Grand Slam title

In a recent interview with the newspaper Bild, Stefanos Tsitsipas revealed that he would still be happy if he were to finish his career without a single Grand Slam. While it remains a goal for the World No. 5, he does not want it to turn into an obsession.

“If I don't manage to win a Grand Slam, I will still be the same happy Stefanos that I am today. I don't want this to become an obsession. It's a goal, a dream, yes,” he told Bild.

The World No. 5 also picked himself over German Alexander Zverev as the first to win a Grand Slam title.

"I rely on myself again,” he said.

Stefanos Tsitsipas will next play at the ATP 500 tournament in Halle, Germany, which begins on June 19.

