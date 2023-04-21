Stefanos Tsitsipas booked his place in the semifinals of the 2023 Barcelona Open by defeating Alex de Minaur 6-4, 6-2 in the quarterfinals on Friday.

The Greek, who has previously reached the final in Barcelona twice, put in a dominant display to reach the final four of the ATP 500 tournament. The victory was Tsitsipas' ninth over De Minaur in as many meetings between the two.

Andre Agassi's former coach Brad Gilbert took to Twitter to react to the 24-year-old's win over De Minaur, stating that he "completely owned" the Aussie.

"E-Z-Pas rolling to 9th straight win vs Little Demon, haven’t seen all their matchups, obviously. He completely owns him atm, not quite at the level he owns real estate in his backyard. That’s when u get to baker's dozen," Brad Gilbert tweeted.

Speaking after the match, meanwhile, Tsitsipas stated that his patience laid the foundation for his win, also claiming that he was glad with his return game.

"I would say that my shots were heavy. I was able to control most of them and navigate him around the court on both my forehand and backhand. My patience was there. I knew that was the foundation of the match," Stefanos Tsitsipas said.

"I am satisfied with my return game, especially towards the end. I found myself in a very good position to press early on and look for the forehand and use my backhand when necessary as well," he added.

Stefanos Tsitsipas will face Lorenzo Musetti in the semifinals of the Barcelomna Open

After defeating De Minaur, Stefanos Tsitsipas will next take on ninth seed Lorenzo Musetti in the semifinals of the Barcelona Open. Musetti booked his place in the final four of the ATP 500 tournament after his quarterfinal opponent Jannik Sinner withdrew due to illness.

Tsitsipas and Musetti will lock horns for the fourth time, with the Greek winning each of their three previous meetings. The last match between the two took place in the first round of the 2022 French Open and Tsitsipas won the thriller 5-7, 4-6, 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 in five sets.

The Greek has won 19 out of 24 matches so far during the 2023 season and will get his 20th win if he defeats Musetti on Saturday. He will also reach the final of the Barcelona Open for the third time in his career.

