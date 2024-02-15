Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa describe each other in three words in light of Valentine's Day

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa have been dating for nearly a year now. The couple, who often share moments from their lives with fans on social media, gave more insights into their relationship this Valentine’s Day (February 14).

Both Tsitsipas and Badosa spoke about their first interaction, text conversation and much more in an Sky Sports interview with former Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli.

The couple was a part of the Valentine’s Day quiz, where they were asked to describe each other in three words each. Going first, Badosa dubbed Tsitsipas as authentic, intelligent and a beautiful soul. The Greek, in response, described his girlfriend as affectionate, caring and diligent.

"Authentic, beautiful [soul and person in and out] and intelligent," Paula Badosa said.

"Affectionate, caring and diligent," Stefanos Tsitsipas said in response.

The clip has since been shared widely on social media, with the X handle by the name of “Tsitsidosa Updates” being one of the first to upload it.

“Valentines quiz with Tsitsidosa & @bartoli_marion What a treat,” they captioned the post.

Over the course of their near-one-year relationship, Badosa and Tsitsipas have routinely shared posts of them travelling together, both for tennis tournaments as well as vacations. The two are also often spotted sharing practice courts together and being present in the player’s box during each others’ matches.

The two were set to play together in the mixed doubles competition at last year’s Wimbledon Championships, but Badosa suffered an injury in the lead-up to the tournament and was forced to withdraw.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, Paula Badosa get off to slow starts in 2024

Stefanos Tsitsipas watching Paula Badosa during her first-round match at the 2024 Qatar Open.

Both Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa have gotten off to slow starts to 2024 and will look to get things going ahead during the ongoing Middle East swing.

Tsitsipas, who opened his season at the United Cup, failed to defend his final showing at the Australian Open. The Greek, who had lost the 2023 final to Novak Djokovic, bowed out in the fourth round to Taylor Fritz this year. He has not participated in any other Tour-level events since.

Badosa, meanwhile, continues her comeback from a spine injury. The Spaniard opened her season with a loss in Adelaide before making the third round at the Australian Open.

She has, however, failed to win consecutive matches since, exiting in the second round at both the Hua Hin Championships and the Qatar Open.