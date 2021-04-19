Stefanos Tsitsipas' psychologist lauds the Greek's all-court game, says he is the "strongest athlete on tour" right now

Monte Carlo champion Stefanos Tsitsipas recently revealed how practicing meditation and breathing with his psychologist has helped improve his game. And now Tsitsipas' psychologist Costas Pergantis has lavished praise on the young star, particularly highlighting the athleticism and variety that he brings to the table.

While speaking with Sports DNA, Pergantis disclosed a few tidbits about Stefanos Tsitsipas' outlook towards the sport. The sports psychologist even claimed that Tsitsipas has a higher ceiling than his arch-nemesis and World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev.

"Right now he is the strongest athlete on the tour. Medvedev, for example, who is higher in the rankings, is taller but does not have the somatometric characteristics of Stefanos Tsitsipas," Costas Perangtis said. "(He does not have) the proportions and strength that this child can bring out, and he does not have this all-court game that he has."

Costas Perangtis has worked with Stefanos Tsitsipas ever since the latter was 12 years old. The psychologist is bullish about Tsitsipas' future, and believes that the 22-year-old will achieve a lot of success if he makes full use of his talent.

"As long as he can be in touch with his energy and potential, the other pieces are in place," Perangtis said.

An interview with Tsitsipas' mental trainer Kostas Pergantis. He tells me they started working every day after Miami. "His energy is like a volcano, but he needs to handle it".https://t.co/JtyMcknhsw — Vicky Georgatou (@VGeorgatou) April 19, 2021

Stefanos Tsitsipas wants to go to No. 1, he's not happy with No. 5, No. 2 or No. 3: Costas Perangtis

Stefanos Tsitsipas with the 2021 Monte Carlo Masters trophy

Costas Perangtis also lauded Stefanos Tsitsipas' coaching team for making sure the Greek was well prepared for big matches - like the final against Andrey Rublev at Monte Carlo last week. The psychologist claimed that Tsitsipas' team, which comprises of his father Apostolos and part-time coach Patrick Mouratoglou, was a well-oiled machine as they regularly helped the 22-year-old in achieving his goals.

"His team has worked well," Perangtis said. "Let me say that they did an excellent job with Apostolos. He had very good regular preparation for the final, he knew very well what he had to do on the pitch and he disarmed Rublev. When the whole team works well, everyone does their job, then we see the full result."

During the interview, Costas Perangtis also shed some light on Stefanos Tsitsipas' ambition of becoming World No. 1. The psychologist insisted that Tsitsipas was not content with just being a top 5 player, and that he wanted more.

"He wants to go to No. 1," Perangtis said. "He is not happy with No. 5 or No. 2 or No.3. But the last steps are also the most difficult to climb."

Costas Perangtis was later asked whether the collective absence of Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic at this year's Miami Masters had given his client added motivation to do well there. But Perangtis replied that the 22-year-old didn't dwell too much on that, and instead was more focused on his own level.

"They were missing in Monte Carlo too, but he didn't think about it," Perangtis said. "What he thought every night was the game, the present of the match, against any opponent. We managed that. No matter what we who are outside say, no matter where we are, the athlete is the one who enters the field."