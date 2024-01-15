Stefanos Tsitsipas was elated by his girlfriend Paula Badosa’s first-round victory at the 2024 Australian Open.

Badosa was out of action for the most part of 2023 due to a spinal injury. She played her first competitive match since Wimbledon at last week’s Adelaide International. The Spaniard lost a tightly-contested opener to Bernarda Pera 6-3, 2-6, 3-6 at the WTA 500 event.

Paula Badosa, however, redeemed herself at the ongoing Australian Open, winning her first match against Taylor Townsend 6-1, 6-3 on Monday, January 15.

The former World No. 2, who hadn’t won a single match since her first-round win against Alison Riske-Amritraj at Wimbledon 2023, was delighted to get over the line in her second match upon comeback.

“After 7 months… happy to be back playing this crazy sport,” Paula Badosa wrote on her Instagram story, adding a teary-eyed emoji.

“This one felt sooooo good. Happy to be back! @australianopen Very happy with the win after so many months. We keep going,” the former World No. 2 added in her Instagram post.

Paula Badosa on Instagram

Badosa, who has been dating Stefanos Tsitsipas since May 2023, was cheered on by the Greek after the win. The World No. 7 expressed his happiness by responding with hearts and flexed bicep emoji.

Tsitsipas on Instagram

Paula Badosa will now have her work cut out in the second round on Wednesday, as she takes on former World No. 11 and 2021 French Open finalist Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. The Russian defeated 21st seed Donna Vekic 6-4, 6-4 in her opener.

Stefanos Tsitsipas also reaches second round of Australian Open 2024 similar to his girlfriend Paula Badosa

Stefanos Tsitsipas captured during his opening-round match at the 2024 Australian Open

Alongside his girlfriend, Stefanos Tsitsipas, too, has booked his spot in the second round of the 2024 Australian Open. He defeated lucky loser Zizou Bergs 5-7, 6-1, 6-1, 6-3 in his opener on Monday.

The Greek, who spent the past few months battling a lower back injury which forced him out of the 2023 ATP Finals, was delighted by his convincing performance and his “astonishing” recovery from the injury.

"My recovery has kind of been insane," Stefanos Tsitsipas said in his post-match press conference. "I'm talking on behalf of players that have had this injury in the past. I have spoken to a few of them."

"My recovery has been astonishing, in a way, because it's been quicker, in fact, than any other player. I have done anything that I had under my control to get back on court as soon as possible," he added.

The World No. 7, who is defending his Australian Open runner-up finish from last year, will face Aussie home hope Jordan Thompson for a spot in the third round on Thursday. Thompson earned his spot in the Round of 64 by edging out compatriot Aleksandar Vukic 3-6, 7-6 (3), 6-2, 3-6, 6-4.