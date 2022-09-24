Stefanos Tsitsipas reveals the best qualities of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray

Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray, collectively known as the 'Big-4,' have dominated tennis for the past two decades. The Laver Cup, Federer's brainchild tournament, has managed to bring the quartet together for the first – and last – time as they geared up on the same side of the net for Team Europe in the 2022 edition.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, three-time member of Europe, highlighted the best qualities of Federer, Nadal, Djokovic and Murray during his press conference after bringing the second point to his team with a 6-2, 6-1 win against Team World's Diego Schwartzman.

After clarifying that he won against all members of the Big 4 in his career (the interviewer said three), Tsitsipas proceeded to note the strengths of each one, saying that they will "remain probably one of the best in our sport."

Tsitsipas lauded his idol Federer, saying that "Roger is Roger." The Greek declared that the Swiss Maestro does things "effortlessly" and while the 20-time Grand Slam champion is an example to kids, he should not be emulated as you will only fail to do so.

"Roger is Roger, someone who has been doing things so effortlessly. He's an example – all of them are examples to younger kids – but he is an example to everyone for how not to do things, because you will fail for sure if you try and play like Roger," said Tsitsipas, smiling.

The 2021 French Open finalist, meanwhile, noted the 22-time Grand Slam champion Nadal's humility as they key to the Spaniard's consistency.

"Rafa (Nadal) is incredibly humble. Something might have broken in there, because, you know, 26 Roland Garros titles in a row is not humanly normal... I'm thinking about it very often. You know, [it] takes a lot of, not just talent, but dedication and kind of not understanding what you have done in order to continue doing that year after year," said Tsitsipas.

As for Djokovic, the Greek compared the 21-time Major winner's return skills to former World No. 1 Andre Agassi and said that the Serb is one of the greatest ever in the department.

"Djokovic, he's one of the greatest returners, I think, ever, close to Agassi, probably, Andre Agassi," said Tsitsipas.

The World No. 6 then pointed out Murray's fighting spirit, remarking on how the Brit's tenacity is his standout trait.

"Andy Murray is such an incredible fighter and never gives up. You know, whining a lot as well, which is unusual for someone in the Top Four," said Tsitsipas.

Tsitsipas has an even 2-2 record against Federer, has won twice in nine tries each versus Nadal and Djokovic, and also has an equal 1-1 standing against Murray.

"I like his style, his one-handed backhand... I like him, I don't know why" - Young Stefanos Tsitsipas on Roger Federer

Stefanos Tsitsipas with idol Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, vice captain Thomas Enqvist and Andy Murray

Roger Federer has been Stefanos Tsitsipas' idol since childhood. An old video clip of the Greek being interviewed about his favorite player during the Bronzo U-16 Maschile Tennis Europe Junior Masters recently resurfaced on Twitter as posted by user 'fedsipas,' where he can be heard talking about his love for the Swiss legend.

teenage stefanos losing the ability to talk when it comes to roger… who would've thought not even ten years later he's hanging around with him, has his number and is taking selfies with him?

"It's Roger. I like his style; I like his one-handed backhand. He's a very calm player on the court. I like his type of fighting on the court..." said a young Tsitsipas, before seeming to lack the right words to describe the Swiss maestro.

"I like him, I don't know why," added Tsitsipas.

