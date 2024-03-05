Stefanos Tsitsipas reveals his favorite picture with girlfriend Paula Badosa as they both prepare for Indian Wells 2024

Stefanos Tsitsipas has revealed his favorite photo with girlfriend Paula Badosa.

Tsitsipas and Badosa have been one of the most talked-about tennis couples since their romantic relationship became common knowledge.

It all started in May 2023 when Tsitsipas sent a congratulatory message to Badosa following her victory against Ons Jabeur at the Italian Open. A month later, they took to Spotify to hint at a budding relationship as both of them changed their profile pictures to selfies with each other.

The couple has since come to be known by their collective nickname - Tsitsidosa.

Both Tsitsipas and Badosa have also cheered each other on at tennis tournaments. In February this year, the Greek attended the Spaniard's Qatar Open first-round match against Ashlyn Krueger. They have also played mixed doubles together at the 2023 World Tennis League.

Recently, Tsitsipas was asked what his favorite photo with Badosa is on Instagram. He responded by sharing a photograph featuring himself and Badosa smiling.

In the image, Badosa wore a full-sleeved red top, which she combined with bright red gloves. Tsitsipas was in an all-white shirt and trouser combo. Both were holding racquets, while the Greek had two tennis balls as well.

Stefanos Tsitsipas' favorite photo of himself with girlfriend Paula Badosa (via Instagram)

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa will feature in the Eisenhower Cup before playing at Indian Wells

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2024 Mexican Open

The Eisenhower Cup is a one-day Tie Break Tens event that has been a precursor to the Indian Wells Masters since 2018. Over the years, the exclusively mixed doubles event has raised over $500,000 for local charities.

Tsitsipas and Badosa are among eight mixed doubles teams participating at this year's Eisenhower Cup on 5 March. Other high-profile teams include Iga Swiatek and Hubert Hurkacz, Aryna Sabalenka and Taylor Fritz, and Elena Rybakina and Andrey Rublev.

After the Eisenhower Cup, the duo will turn their attention to the Indian Wells Masters. Badosa, the 2021 Indian Wells women's singles champion, is set to face Ashlyn Krueger in a rematch of their Qatar Open encounter. In Qatar, Badosa defeated Krueger in a grueling three-set match.

Tsitsipas, the 11th seed in the men's draw at Indian Wells, is still waiting to find out who his first-round opponent will be. Since making his main-draw debut at Indian Wells in 2018, he has mostly underwhelmed at the ATP Masters 1000 event. His best finish came in 2021, when he reached the quarterfinals before losing to Nikoloz Basilashvili.