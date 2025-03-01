Stefanos Tsitsipas sends emotional message to deadly Greece train crash victims as he plans special tribute in Dubai

Stefanos Tsitsipas dedicated his Dubai Tennis Championships semifinal clash against Tallon Griekspoor to the victims of the tragic train crash that shook Greece two years ago on February 28. The Greek tennis star won the match in straight sets to advance to the final.

The tragic train crash, one of the deadliest in Greece’s history, remains a painful memory for the nation where almost 57 people lost their lives. It was caused when a train filled with students collided with a luggage train due to equipment failure and multiple human errors.

In an emotional Instagram story, Tsitsipas shared a heartfelt message, paying homage to the families affected by the disaster.

"Uniting with the whole of the Greek society, my thoughts on this day go to the families of the people who lost their lives in the terrible train crash two years ago. The match I will play today, and all the strength and effort I will put in it, is dedicated to the memory of these people," he wrote.

Stefanos Tsitsipas Instagram story - Source: Instagram/@stefanostsitsipas98

Tsitsipas' performance was fueled by extra motivation, defeating Tallon Griekspoor 6-4, 6-4. Despite hitting some of the best one-handed backhand winners, the Greek barely had any expression and kept a straight face. Even after winning the match, he celebrated in the most minimalistic way possible.

Stefanos Tsitsipas to face Felix Auger-Aliassime in the finals at Dubai

Stefanos Tsitsipas (L) and Felix Auger-Aliassime (R) - Source: Getty

Two-time Dubai finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas is all set to go against Felix Auger-Aliassime in the final of the Dubai Tennis Championships 2025. The Canadian beat French qualifier Quentin Halys in three sets in the semi-finals. Auger-Aliassime lost the first set but pulled a great comeback win, with the final score being 5-7, 6-4, 6-3.

The two finalists have played nine times against each other, with Stefanos Tsitsipas winning six times, making the head-to-head score 6-3 in the Greek's favor. The last time they faced each other was in 2023 at the Paris Masters, where Tsitsipas beat Auger-Aliassime in straight sets.

Despite reaching the Dubai Tennis Championships finals twice (2019 and 2020), Tsitsipas has fallen short on both occasions. Returning to the tournament after four years, he is determined to break the pattern this time, fueled by an extra sense of purpose.

