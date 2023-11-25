Stefanos Tsitsipas shows love for girlfriend Paula Badosa after she dazzles in picture suggested by him

Greek tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas recently showered love on his girlfriend Paula Badosa after the latter uploaded a new picture on Instagram.

Tsitsipas and Badosa have been officially dating since the 2023 Wimbledon Championships in July. However, they bumped into each other at the Italian Open a couple of months earlier.

The duo have been quite vocal about their love on social media platforms. Most recently on Instagram, Badosa posted a black-and-white picture of herself in which she can be seen holding a racket. In the caption of the post, she revealed it was her boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas' idea to post the picture online. She wrote:

"Stef told me to post this."

Tsitsipas, apparently happy to see his request being accommodated, posted love and fire emojis in a comment under the post. Paula Badosa pinned the Greek's comment.

Stefanos Tsitsipas' comment on Paula Badosa's Instagram post.

Stefanos Tsitsipas on his relationship with Paula Badosa: "It brings freshness to my tennis and to the way I want to succeed in the rest of my career"

Stefanos Tsitsipas recently stated that the arrival of Paula Badosa in his life has changed his perspective on his personal and professional life. He admitted to not giving his loved ones enough space prior to meeting the Spaniard. Tsitsipas said during the 2023 European Open:

"My meeting with Paula gave me another vision of life in general. Before, it was always tennis, tennis, tennis, that was all that mattered, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. And during that part of my young career, I didn’t spend enough time with my family."

The World No. 6 continued:

"Maybe for some, these connections aren’t so important, but for me they are crucial. These are elements of my life that also require time. Not really energy, because they’re just part of me. So to have Paula by my side now is great. I’m going through the best time of my life. I have the right people around me, I have no doubts with that."

Tsitsipas further added that he feels motivated in Badosa's company. He said:

"Everything is clear in my mind and I think it brings freshness to my tennis and to the way I want to succeed in the rest of my career, with these people by my side, and that is very important to me."