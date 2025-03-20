Stefanos Tsitsipas teases girlfriend Paula Badosa with loving 3-word reaction to her Miami Open training

Stefanos Tsitsipas recently dropped a cheeky response to a social media post shared by his girlfriend, Paula Badosa. The Spaniard dropped behind-the-scenes glimpses from her ongoing campaign in Miami. However, Tsitsipas couldn't refrain from teasing his beloved with a simple three-word message.

Paula Badosa is gearing up for her return at the Miami Open after a significant break due to an ongoing physical issue. The WTA star had to withdraw abruptly from the Indian Wells Masters after suffering a lower back injury. Now, she is ready to resume her 2025 season, starting with an opening match against Canada’s Victoria Mboko.

Paula Badosa's excitement levels appeared to be on a surge amid the comeback in Miami. The WTA star shared "behind the scenes" glimpses from her on-and off-court preparations for the upcoming hardcourt event. She shared a clip on Instagram, including moments from her practice sessions with Ons Jabeur. The video also showcased a moment in which she can be seen sharing a warm embrace with Stefanos Tsitsipas.

"Behind the scenes at @miamiopen 📹☀️🌴," the video caption said.

Tsitsipas was quick enough to showcase his love for the Spaniard. He dropped a 3-word response in the comment section, teasing his beloved for being around him all the time.

"Stop goofing around 😘," he wrote.

Stefanos Tsitsipas' comment - Via Paula Badosa's Instagram

Besides Badosa, Stefanos Tsitsipas is also preparing for his upcoming showdown against Tseng Chun-hsin. This comes after his round of 16 exit defeat against Holger Rune at Indian Wells.

Paula Badosa drops another hint at early retirement amid injuries

Paula Badosa at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship - Source: Getty

WTA star Paula Badosa has struggled with confidence when it comes to realizing her full potential at major events. The Spaniard admitted that reaching the Australian Open semifinals was an experience she’s unsure she could replicate. After defeating Coco Gauff to secure a spot in the top eight, she said:

“A year ago I was here... I didn’t know if I’d have to retire from the sport. I won today. I’m in the semi-finals. I would never think a year later I would be here,” she said, during the on-court interview.

Although the toll of injuries is still haunting her, the WTA star admitted to having better control over her emotions.

"I am a bit emotional, overcoming something like this. Today, I wanted to play my best game. Coco, at the beginning, played intense tennis, but I am super proud of the level I gave today. I have been through a lot. In the past, I was one of the best players in the world, but now I am a better player, more matured. I manage my emotions little better," she added.

Currently ranked at No. 11, the Spaniard is now looking forward to moving up into the top 10 with a slight difference against Emma Navarro.

