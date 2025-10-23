  • home icon
  • Steffi Graf & Andre Agassi's daughter Jaz & Eugenie Bouchard send special wishes to power couple as they celebrate 24 years of togetherness

By Nancy Singh
Published Oct 23, 2025 15:16 GMT
Andre Agassi, Steffi Graf, and Eugenie Bouchard - Source: Getty

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi received a special wish from their daughter, Jaz Agassi, and fellow pickleball player Eugenie Bouchard on their 24th wedding anniversary. The pro tennis couple got married on October 22, 2001, at their home in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Agassi and Graf first met in the early 1990s while they were busy solidifying their status in the tennis world. They finally started dating in 1999 after their coaches set up a meeting, and then, after a two-year relationship, they tied the knot in 2001 in a private ceremony. Now, the duo have a son, Jaden, who was born in 2001, and a daughter, Jaz, who was born in 2003.

On October 22, 2025, the couple celebrated their 24th anniversary, and Agassi shared a special message for his wife on social media. He shared two pictures on Instagram, where the first one showed a recent one of them posing adorably together, and the second one was of them holding their Wimbledon trophies after winning their singles tournaments in 1992.

The post's caption read:

"24 years with this wonderful women ❤️Happy Anniversary Steffi, you are my unicorn!"
Resharing the post on her Instagram story, their daughter, Jaz Agassi, sent a special wish to her parents on their 24th anniversary, writing:

"24 years🥰"
Jaz's Instagram story

Along with their daughter, their pickleball rival, Eugenie Bouchard, also sent a heartfelt wish by dropping a comment that read:

"Best couple ever ❤️"
Bouchard's comment on Instagram

When Andre Agassi made his feelings known about Steffi Graf being stronger than him

In 2017, Andre Agassi sat for a conversation with The Guardian, where he opened up about his life after retirement from tennis. When asked if he missed the intensity of the sport, he said that was the thing he missed the least. Along with this, he also admitted that his wife, Steffi Graf, was stronger than him.

“I miss that the least. That was always the tough part for me. I enjoyed the work that went into making yourself the best you can be but I hated what the scoreboard doesn’t say. It just tells you if you won or lost. But the biggest issue for most athletes is you spend a third of your life not preparing for the next two-thirds. One day your entire way of life comes to an end. It’s a kind of death. You just have to go through it and figure it out," said Andre Agassi.
Talking about Graf's lifestyle, he added:

“In her own quiet way Steffi feels stronger than me. She’s pretty linear in how she lives. I probably do a little more reminiscing than she does – which says a lot.”

Andre Agassi shared a rare childhood picture of his daughter, Jaz, with him and Steffi Graf in a heartfelt birthday tribute.

