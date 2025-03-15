Steffi Graf & Andre Agassi's son, Jaden gushes over his girlfriend, Catherine while she rocks an all-black outfit

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's son, Jaden Agassi, gave a sweet reaction to his girlfriend, Catherine Holt's, recent photo dump. The retired tennis players recently defended their title at the Pickleball Slam 3.

Ad

Agassi and Graf got into a relationship in 1999 and tied the knot in 2001. In the same year, they had their first son, Jaden Agassi, in October 2001, and two years later, in 2003, they welcomed their daughter, Jaz Elle.

Their son made his international baseball debut for Team Germany in the World Baseball Classic qualifiers on March 3, 2025, where he attained four earned runs and three hits in just 0.2 innings against Brazil. This match did not go as planned as his team lost against Brazil, with a score of 9-7.

Ad

Trending

Days after this match, Jaden Agassi was seen gushing over his girlfriend, Holt, on her recent post on social media. The latter shared a bunch of pictures where she wore an all-black outfit with cute white bows on it while she was on an outing with her friends. The post's caption read:

"❤️"

Ad

This caught her boyfriend, Jaden Agassi's attention, who gushed over her pictures by commenting:

"Your perfect. 🔥"

Jaden Agassi's comment on Instagram

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi's son Jaden opened up about pursuing baseball

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi's son, Jaden Agassi, recently sat for an interview with MLB.com, where he made his feelings known about trying his hand at tennis like his parents; however, baseball was the one he chose for himself. Recalling how he chose baseball as his career, he said:

Ad

"I started playing baseball when I was six years old in T-ball. I loved it. I've picked up a tennis racket a good amount, but it was always hard for me to keep that ball in between the lines. I just wanted to hit that thing as far as I could. Baseball had my love since day one," said Andre Agassi's son.

Ad

Jaden Agassi has received constant support from his parents and his girlfriend, Catherine Holt. After his selection in Team Germany for his international debut, he received sweet words of appreciation from Holt. She shared the squad list on her Instagram story, highlighting Jaden's name with heart emojis, and added the caption:

"So proud of you."

Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi's son, Jaden Agassi, has been dating Catherine Holt for two years now, as they recently celebrated their two-year anniversary in September 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What are Andre Agassi-Steffi Graf’s children doing now? Everything to know about Jaz & Jaden Agassi