Steffi Graf & Andre Agassi's son Jaden shares his excitement as USC alumni golfer Jackson Rivera finds new team in transfer

Jaden Agassi, the son of tennis legends Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi, has shared his excitement at the announcement that golfer Jackson Rivera has enrolled at the University of Colorado. Jaden, 23, is two years older than their daughter Jaz Elle Agassi.

Jaden will have crossed paths with Jackson Rivera at the University of Southern California. Agassi Jr. was a pitcher in the university's baseball program between 2021 and 2023. Rivera is about to graduate from USC with a degree in Real Estate Development and has signed on at CU for this fall.

Jaden Agassi relayed the news of Rivera's transfer on his Instagram account, captioning the post with a star-struck emoji:

Despite having a pair of tennis legends as parents, Jaden Agassi decided to play baseball rather than tennis. He was a pitcher in high school before continuing his development at USC.

Despite growing up in Las Vegas, baseballer Jaden Agassi represents Germany

Jaden Agassi is a German citizen courtesy of his mum, Steffi Graf. Graf was a 22-time Major champion in the 1980s and 1990s, and is widely regarded as one of the greatest women to have played tennis. She and Andre Agassi were married in October 2001, and she moved to Las Vegas to start a family.

Graf represented West Germany in Seoul when she captured Olympic gold in 1988. The Leipzig Steffi Graf Youth Tennis Center is dedicated to her. After failing to be picked up in the MLB draft in 2023 or 2024, Jaden turned to his mum's home nation to progress his baseball career.

Consequently, Jaden was on the German team that participated in the World Baseball Classic Qualifiers in March in Tucson, Arizona, making his international debut. He has also played for the Santa Barbara Foresters in the California Collegiate League and in the MLB Draft League for the Mahoning Valley Scrappers.

Jaden expects his baseball career to progress, and for the Agassi family name to extend beyond tennis. He told WKBN in 2024:

"Agassi is a very tennis last name, the goal is to try to make it a baseball one too. They’ve been through it, obviously in a different sport, but they’ve seen it all and done it all. They’ve been a huge help, absolutely."

Alongside his wife, Andre Agassi is also a tennis icon. The Las Vegas native pocketed eight Major singles titles between 1992 and 2003. He and Graf have the rare distinction of being two of only six players in the Open era to win a Golden Slam.

