Steffi Graf shares her first-ever tennis update as she begins new era with big social media move

Former World No. 1 Steffi Graf was again seen on the tennis court in a major social media update. The German tennis star was seen practicing in a light mood and enjoying herself.

Graf has been away from the modern trends of social media to date. However, after making a big decision, the tennis star began her social media journey by opening up an account on Instagram. The account's handle is StefanieGrafHQ and has thirteen thousand followers to date. The account has three posts on it so far.

In the latest post on the account, Graf shared pictures of her returning to the tennis court. The 22-time Major champion looked in good spirits and stated that she was going through a range of emotions, having missed being on a tennis court for a long time. The caption of the post read:

"All the different feelings getting back on the court!" (Via Instagram)

Graf's achievements on the tennis court have put the German in a league of her own. Her 1988 feat of winning all four Majors and the Olympic gold medal is still unmatched in men's and women's tennis. She had a phenomenal record in Major finals, winning 22 titles from 31 finals.

Steffi Graf has moved towards pickleball in recent years

In picture: Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi (Getty)

Along with her husband Andre Agassi, Steffi Graf has been a strong advocate for the game of pickleball in recent years. The duo has taken up the responsibility of spreading the game throughout the world. The couple teamed up for the Pickleball Slam event and won the competition for the last two years, taking home a million-dollar payday.

While hitting the practice courts with Agassi to prepare for Pickleball events, Graff admitted that she was trying to adapt to the demands of Pickleball and let go of her tennis lessons.

"Goodness, I’m still trying to unlearn [tennis]. I have not had an easy time. I want to move around. I want to hit the ball. I don’t want to slow down and be patient, waiting for the right moment to attack," Steffi Graf told Sports Illustrated.

Graf also confessed that practicing with her husband was a unique challenge. The couple will soon take to the pickleball courts to participate in JOOLA's Pickleball Legend's Tour in 2025, which will take the game to Asian destinations such as China and Vietnam. Both Agassi and Graf are keen on taking this opportunity to grow the new game across countries.

