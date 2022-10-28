Having turned pro in 1982, one of the greatest players to ever pick a racquet, Steffi Graf, retired early at the age of just 30 in 1999.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion, who has remained away from the public eye for the majority of her post-retirement period, was featured on the cover of Vogue magazine's June edition in Germany.

Journalist Jon Wertheim recently joined 137th-ranked Christopher Eubanks on the Tennis Channel to discuss Graf's rare public appearance. Wertheim stated that, unlike other athletes, the German has succeeded in keeping a low profile since her retirement.

"22-time Grand Slam champion, it's been over 23 years since she played her last match and since then, she has really kept a low profile, like subterranean low. So the fact that she would pose for Vogue is interesting. You know so many athletes, when they're done playing sports, they say, 'You know what? That's it, I'm done. I want my privacy.' Very few of them are able to follow it the way Steffi Graf has. But it's good to see her smiling and she's a woman who has stuck with her conviction. We don't get a lot of her," Wertheim said.

26-year-old Eubanks praised the icon, using Sebastian Korda's example, who had an opportunity to train with Graf and Andre Agassi a few weeks ago. Korda told Eubanks that Graf was still one of the cleanest strikers of the tennis ball.

"I spoke with Sebi Korda not so long ago and he told me that he had a chance to practice with Andre, he had a chance to hit a little bit with Steffi," Eubanks said. "He told me that Steffi is one of the cleanest balls that he has ever seen, one of the cleanest balls he has ever been on the court with. It made me go back and do my research and watch a little bit of her old film. I don't think he was lying, I think he might have had it right on the money, especially on that forehand."

"Steffi Graf can still play tennis like she did in her prime" - Sebastian Korda

Steffi Graf (L) and Andre Agassi

After getting an opportunity to practice with Steffi Graf and Andre Agassi recently, 22-year-old American tennis player Sebastian Korda showered praise on the couple. Speaking with tennis MAGAZIN, Korda stated that despite being retired, Graffi still plays like a professional.

"Andre is a mentor to me. I was allowed to spend a few weeks with him and Steffi. They are incredible as a couple. Steffi can still play tennis like she did in her prime," Korda said.

