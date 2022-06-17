"Stephen Curry reminds me a lot of Rafael Nadal, his humbleness and amazing play" - Brad Gilbert

Former ATP player Brad Gilbert reckons NBA superstar Stephen Curry is a lot like tennis legend Rafael Nadal, especially in terms of his attitude on and off the court. Gilbert's comments came in light of Curry leading the Golden State Warriors to the 2022 title with a victory over the Boston Celtics in Game six of the NBA Finals.

The American was honored as the MVP in the final, scoring 34 points of his own in a 103-90 win for the Warriors that sealed the tie 4-2 in their favor. With the victory, the 34-year-old brought up his fourth NBA title, all of them with Golden State, but this is the first time he has bagged the Finals MVP award.

NBA @NBA



Steph Curry put the finishing touches on his amazing #NBAFinals series with a 34-point Game 6 to claim his 4th Championship and 1st Bill Russell Trophy as #NBAFinals MVP! @StephenCurry30: 34 PTS, 7 REB, 7 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 6 3PM

Gilbert took to Twitter after the match to wax lyrical about Curry, pointing to his humility and unselfish style of play, which reminded him a lot of the 22-time Grand Slam champion.

"Stephen Curry reminds me a lot of Rafael Nadal, his humbleness and amazing play and so unselfish," Gilbert tweeted.

Rafael Nadal set to confirm his Wimbledon participation later today

Rafael Nadal will most likely make the trip to Wimbledon at the end of the month

Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal is set to confirm his participation in the Wimbledon Championships in a few hours via a press conference he is hosting back home in Mallorca.

Fresh off his title run at the French Open, where he defeated Casper Ruud in the final to bring up his record-extending 22nd Grand Slam and 14th French Open title, the Spaniard departed for Barcelona to undergo treatment on his feet.

Suffering from Muller-Weiss Syndrome, the former World No. 1 played through the tournament with an anesthetized foot. But he made it clear that it would be impossible to do it once more at SW19, meaning he was forced to take alternate measures to alleviate the pain.

The solution is a technique called Radiofrequency Ablation, where a controlled electric current is sent into the foot through needles to deactivate the nerves. This helps in ensuring that the brain doesn't receive pain signals from the foot, thereby paving the way for the World No. 4 to compete without much duress.

James Gray @jamesgraysport



Expecting the two-time SW19 champion to say he's in.



Rafa Nadal is due to do a press conference tomorrow, during which he is expected to disclose his Wimbledon status. Expecting the two-time SW19 champion to say he's in.

The Mallorcan will need two to three rounds of treatment, of which he has successfully completed one, according to the latest reports. He has recovered enough to take up practice once more, and will be departing soon for London to pursue the hunt for his 23rd Major.

The 36-year-old has won the title at SW19 twice before, in 2008 and 2010. If he so decides, Nadal will be making his first appearance at the tournament since 2019 and is expected to be seeded second this year, setting up a mouth-watering potential final with defending champion Novak Djokovic.

