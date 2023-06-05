“Stew in the irony of your own words” - Tennis fans hit out at Nick Kyrgios after Aussie condones Miyu Kato's French Open disqualification

Tennis fans were enraged by Nick Kyrgios's support of Miyu Kato and Aldila Sutjiadi’s disqualification from the 2023 French Open.

Many found it ironic that Krygios, who accidentally hit a boy in the crowd during the 2022 Australian Open men’s doubles quarter-finals, agreed with the decision to disqualify Kato and Sutjiadi.

During a women’s doubles fourth-round match, Miyu Kato hit a ball on the other side of the net, which hit a ball girl. The umpire issued a code violation against Kato but the ball girl continued to cry. The opposing team of Sara Sorribes Tormo and Marie Bouzkova appealed to chair umpire Alexandre Juge for a default.

After a discussion with grand slam supervisor Wayne McKewen and tournament referee Remy Azemar, the default was issued, resulting in Kato and Sutjiadi being immediately disqualified from the tournament.

Nick Kyrgios took to Twitter on June 5 to support the decision, stating since the ball hit a kid, it was a default.

“All around the world, whether it be having people chanting your name, idolising you, getting booed at, it’s always going to be a factor in sport. Why are we having so many people complain about it? Also, it’s not about the intent, if you a hit a ball at a kid it’s a default," he wrote.

"All around the world, whether it be having people chanting your name, idolising you, getting booed at, it's always going to be a factor in sport. Why are we having so many people complain about it? Also, it's not about the intent, if you a hit a ball at a kid it's a default," he wrote.

Tennis fans called it ironic that Kyrgios was not disqualified one of his shots hit a boy in the stands during the 2022 Australian Open. They also referenced the time the Australian threw his racquet at a ball kid at Indian Wells.

“Did you get defaulted from AO 2022 for playing a smash that hit a boy in the crowd and made him cry? Stew in the irony of your own words,” wrote one user.

"Did you get defaulted from AO 2022 for playing a smash that hit a boy in the crowd and made him cry? Stew in the irony of your own words," wrote one user.

“so why wasn't there a default here then,” wondered another, posting the clip from his 2022 Australian Open match.

"so why wasn't there a default here then," wondered another, posting the clip from his 2022 Australian Open match.

“Almost hit a kid with racket he furiously throw, still get his prize money,” wrote one fan referring to the Indian Wells incident.

"Almost hit a kid with racket he furiously throw, still get his prize money," wrote one fan referring to the Indian Wells incident.

Here are more reactions to Kyrgios’ comments.

One fan wrote: "Like if you throw a racket to a ball kid, like you did in Indian Wells, it's a default."

Another commented: "Would you ask, demand that your oponent get defaulted if the person hit is OK and umpire handled it differently? Worthy to mention the oponent only plays doubles and it's likely their only source of income"

One user asked: "You hit a kid with a ball, kid started crying, you gave him a racquet, was called a 'hero' and ended up wining a title. Why weren't you disqualified?"

Another wrote: "Nick what about the spectator you hit in the stands recklessly during AO22? Somehow you went on to win the Tournament!"

One fan commented: "Ummm… Nick didn't get defaulted when he struck someone at the AO! Come on… Be fair please."

Nick Kyrgios working hard to return to the ATP Tour

Nick Kyrgios at 2022 US Open

Nick Kyrgios has been out of action since October of 2022 due to multiple injuries. The Australian shared an update as he prepares to return to the ATP Tour on his Instagram story on Sunday, June 4.

The 28-year-old said it had been a “f**king grind,” and he still did not feel like himself, but he was trying his best.

“Not gonna lie… this has been a F**KING GRIND. To get back after one of the best seasons of ANY tennis player last year. I don’t feel like myself, but I’m still trying…” he wrote on his IG story.

Kyrgios' IG Story

Nick Kyrgios had an amazing season in 2022, winning two doubles titles with partner Thalassi Kokkinakis (including the Australian Open) and one singles title. He also made it to his first-ever Grand Slam singles final at Wimbledon after Rafael Nadal withdrew before their semi-final clash.

The Australian is yet to announce his return to the tour, but it is speculated he will return for the grass swing, which begins soon after the ongoing French Open concludes.

