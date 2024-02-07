Ons Jabeur, Jennifer Brady, and several other players extended their support to Ajla Tomljanovic after she revealed that she had undergone surgery to remove uterine fibroids.

After winning the 2023 MundoTenis Open by defeating Argentina's Martina Capurro Taborda in the final, Tomljanovic kicked off her 2024 season at her home Grand Slam, the Australian Open.

The Aussie defeated Petra Martic in the first round at the Melbourne Slam. However, her journey ended in the next round when she faced a formidable opponent, Jelena Ostapenko.

Tomljanovic also participated in the women's doubles event at the Australian Open. Teaming up with her compatriot Daria Saville, they defeated the duo of Maia Lumsden and Oksana Kalashnikova in the first round. Their run ended in the following round against the pair of Elise Mertens and Hsieh Su-wei.

Tomljanovic was most recently seen in action at the 2024 Hua Hin Championships, where she faced a first-round defeat at the hands of Dalma Galfi. Recently, the Aussie took to social media to reveal that she had undergone a surgical procedure to remove uterine fibroids.

In her post, Tomljanovic mentioned that she will be taking a temporary break from the tennis scene for a few weeks to recover from the procedure, and that she will return to compete in the hard court events.

"Hello everyone, unfortunately, I won’t be competing for a couple of weeks… was very much looking forward to the next hard court events. I had to get some uterine fibroids removed and will be watching from home while healing. Will be back soon," Ajla Tomljanovic captioned her Instagram post.

After the former World No. 32 announced that she had undergone the surgery, several tennis players extended their well wishes for a swift recovery. Stars such as Jennifer Brady, Ons Jabeur, Caroline Garcia, Matthew Ebden, and Saville, among others, commented on her social media post.

"Still looking flawless even on a day of surgery 😩 😍 ," Brady wrote.

"Speedy recovery my friend ❤️ ," Jabeur commented.

"Speedy recovery Ajla 🙌 ," Caroline Garcia commented.

"Get well soon Ajla!! 🙏🏼 " Sara Errani wrote.

"🙏🏽 ❤️ ," Heather Watson wrote.

Screen grab of players' reactions to Ajla Tomljanovic's post

"Get well soon Ajla!" Martina Trevisan wrote.

"Speedy recovery bub!!!" Sloane Stephens commented.

"Feel better soon Ajla ! ❤️ " Kim Clijsters commented.

"Take care, heal fast, see you soon 🙏 👊 ," Matthew Ebden wished.

"❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ❤️ ," Daria Saville wrote.

"Speedy recovery sweet Ajla ❤️ ❤️ ," Asia Muhammad commented.

Screengrab of players' reactions to Ajla Tomljanovic's post

Ajla Tomljanovic on her relationship with Chris Evert: "To me, she’s just Chrissie"

Ajla Tomljanovic at the 2019 Fed Cup Final

Ajla Tomljanovic has previously stated that she shares a special bond with tennis legend Chris Evert.

Tomljanovic expressed that while the world recognizes the former World No. 1 as 'Chris Evert,' she affectionately refers to her as "Chrissie." She divulged that the 18-time singles Major winner has been a constant presence in her life since her teenage years.

They have shared countless moments together, from attending yoga sessions to engaging in conversations about relationships. Tomljanovic acknowledged that Evert's guidance and support in her tennis journey was just an added bonus.

“Everyone knows Chris Evert. She’s such a legend, but to me, she’s just Chrissie. She was the person who, when I was 14, she was taking me to yoga on weekends. When I was 16 and 17, I was talking to her about boys. Now that I’m an adult, we’ve created this bond that is so nice. The fact that she can help with my tennis is almost a huge bonus for me,” Ajla Tomljanovic told Tennis Channel in August 2023.