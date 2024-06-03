"Still makes me stressed"— Roger Federer turns emotional as he announces new trailer for his upcoming 'Federer: Twelve Final Days' documentary

On Monday, June 3, a new trailer was released for Federer: Twelve Final Days, a documentary about Roger Federer's final days before retirement. Made in collaboration with Amazon Prime Video, the trailer features moments from the Laver Cup and heartfelt comments from rivals Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

The video also captured his nervousness minutes before breaking the news to the world.

"What are we, 45 minutes away from posting? Every message mow I’m like, ‘Ah!’," Federer said in the video.

Talking about his retirement, the 20-time Grand Slam champion said that he is an emotional guy. He said tennis had treated him very generously and he must recognize that it was time to hang his racquet.

"Now I feel stressed. Big day. Hopefully, I will not be using those tissues. But I am an emotional guy, so we’ll never know. I am forty-one years old. I have played more than 1500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt. And now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career," he said.

Sharing the trailer on his Instagram story, the Swiss Maestro was stressed even watching it.

"Still makes me stressed watching this. Excited to share this with everyone June 20th," he wrote

Roger Federer retired after the Laver Cup 2022

Laver Cup 2022

Roger Federer retired from tennis after an emotional rollercoaster at the 2022 Laver Cup. For the last match of his professional career, he teamed up with Rafael Nadal and lost to Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe in the third set super tiebreak.

After his retirement, he took to Instagram to send a poignant message on fairytale endings. He said he lost his last singles and doubles match, along with losing his last team event all while he lost his 'job'.

The Swiss Maestro still believed that his retirement was perfect and he was happy with how everything went.

"We all hope for a fairytale ending. Here’s how mine went: Lost my last singles, Lost my last doubles, Lost my last team event, Lost my voice during the week, Lost my job But still, my retirement could not have been more peRFect and I’m so happy with how everything went. So don’t overthink that perfect ending, yours will always be amazing in your own way," he wrote.

Federer: Twelve Final Days is set to release on June 20 on Amazon Prime Video.

