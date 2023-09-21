Daniil Medvedev recently tried his hands at learning hibachi from a chef during his vacation in Turkey with wife Daria and daughter Alisa.

Hibachi is a Japanese style of cooking that involves grilling food on a hot iron plate, often with theatrical flair and interactive elements. Medvedev seemed to enjoy the challenge of tossing eggs and shrimp with a spatula.

Medvedev posted two clips from his culinary adventure on his Instagram account on Wednesday, September 20.

In the first clip, Medvedev attempted to toss an egg from the spatula but failed to catch it smoothly, like the chef.

"There is still something I need to practice more," Medvedev wrote on Instagram, referencing his struggle with the egg-tossing trick.

Daniil Medvedev on Instagram

In the second clip, Medvedev successfully threw a piece of shrimp into the chef’s hat, earning his applause.

"This one was way better," Medvedev wrote on Instagram.

Daniil Medvedev on Instagram

Medvedev recently lost to World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in straight sets in the 2023 US Open final. Djokovic won 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3 to claim his 24th Grand Slam title. The Russian put up a valiant fight, but could not stop Djokovic’s dominance.

Medvedev played brilliantly throughout the tournament, dropping only three sets in six matches before the final. He beat some tough opponents along the way, such as Andrey Rublev, Alex de Minaur, and Carlos Alcaraz.

"I think physically I was a little bit tired" - Daniil Medvedev analyzes his US Open final loss

Daniil Medvedev at the 2023 US Open

After losing to Novak Djokovic in the 2023 US Open final, Daniil Medvedev rued his wasted chances in the match, especially in the second set that lasted for over an hour and a half, where he failed to convert a set point.

"Yeah, was good moment. That's what happens sometimes. Second set was up and down, I could have won, he breaks me, we kind of think maybe the match is over but I have to fight till the last point. But I didn't manage to raise my level as in the second set," he said in his post-match press conference.

The 2021 US Open champion stated that he could not keep up his level in the final set, resulting in more unforced errors and bad choices.

"I think physically I was a little bit tired also, and he kind of maybe sensed this victory, so physically he will manage to step up. In my mind I was thinking I have to continue this physical battle, but actually didn't manage to in the third set, and that's why I started to miss a little bit more, a little bit worse decisions, for sure," he added.

Daniil Medvedev is currently ranked third in the ATP rankings.