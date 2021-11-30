Still of Stefanos Tsitsipas makes it to the list of TIME magazine's Top 100 Photos of 2021 

A still of Stefanos Tsitsipas captured by photographer Julian Finney was recently featured in TIME magazine's Top 100 Photos of 2021.

The photo in question was taken during the Roland Garros final, where Tsitsipas lost to Novak Djokovic despite leading by two sets to love.

The 100 photos selected by TIME magazine include iconic images from across the globe. Photos of many renowned figures, including Sha’Carri Richardson, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Bernie Sanders, Benjamin Netanyahu, Queen Elizabeth, and Olivia Rodrigo, were also part of the collection.

TIME magazine used the following caption to describe the image:

"Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece plays a backhand in his match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during the Men's Singles Final match of the French Open in Paris on June 13."

The 100 photographs picked by TIME magazine have not been presented in ranked order and each image has been given equal recognition.

That said, the photograph of Tsitsipas certainly possesses the artistic brilliance to be part of this list.

While Tsitsipas is renowned for being quite photogenic, Finney's photograph captures the Greek in a beautiful light and the color palette of the photograph is equally brilliant.

The Roland Garros runner-up also took to Twitter to repost the TIME magazine article containing the 100 best photographs from 2021.

Stefanos Tsitsipas continues to recover from his elbow surgery

Stefanos Tsitsipas recently underwent surgery on an elbow problem that's been troubling him over the past few months. His elbow injury even forced him to pull out midway through the recently concluded ATP Finals.

However, his surgery appears to have been a success, as the 23-year-old seems to be in good spirits following his procedure.

Tsitsipas posted an image of himself in his hospital bed, presumably taken after his operation.

His post was accompanied by a quote from Matt Haig's The Comfort Book, which he was pictured reading.

“I used to think the quiet patches felt dead," Stefanos Tsitsipas wrote. "Now they feel more alive. Like leaning over and listening to the earth’s heartbeat.”

As per tennis journalist Jose Morgado, Tsitsipas will head to Dubai after recovering from his surgery, which he estimates will take him two weeks.

The Greek intends to prepare for the 2022 Australian Open upon touching down in the Middle Eastern city.

Edited by Sarbajaya Bhattacharya